Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals

A total of at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that destroyed a bus on Wednesday in Pakistan.

The bus was carrying construction workers in Pakistan’s Kohistan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the blast sent it down a ravine.

At least 36 people were injured, local authorities said.

While authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, it occurred after a night of rain.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan said in a statement that "a certain project of a Chinese firm in Pakistan suffered an attack, which caused the deaths of Chinese nationals."

It urged Chinese firms to strengthen their security procedures.

Engineers and construction workers from China are helping the country build a dam in Kohistan. Chinese and Pakistani construction workers were on their way to the site when the incident occurred.

More to come at dw.com

sc/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)