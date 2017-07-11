Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals

At least six Chinese construction workers with a hydropower project were among those killed in the blast in a remote region of northern Pakistan.
A total of at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that destroyed a bus on Wednesday in Pakistan.
The Chinese embassy in Pakistan confirmed in a statement that "a certain project of a Chinese firm in Pakistan suffered an attack, which caused the deaths of Chinese nationals."
Engineers and construction workers from China are helping the country build a dam in Kohistan. Chinese and Pakistani construction workers were on their way to the site when the incident occurred.
The hydroelectric project is part of the $62 billion (€53 billion) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan that tracks to link China's Xinjiang region with the Arabian Sea in south-western Pakistan.
The security of Chinese workers has long been an issue of concern in Pakistan. The Chinese embassy urged firms to strengthen their security procedures following the blast.
