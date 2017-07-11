Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals

A total of at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that destroyed a bus on Wednesday in Pakistan.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan confirmed in a statement that "a certain project of a Chinese firm in Pakistan suffered an attack, which caused the deaths of Chinese nationals."

What we know so far

The bus was carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers with a hydropower project

The blast took place in Pakistan’s Kohistan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least 36 people were injured

The blast sparked a fire in the bus engine

It sent the bus down a ravine after a night of rain

What are China's projects in Pakistan?

Engineers and construction workers from China are helping the country build a dam in Kohistan. Chinese and Pakistani construction workers were on their way to the site when the incident occurred.

The hydroelectric project is part of the $62 billion (€53 billion) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan that tracks to link China's Xinjiang region with the Arabian Sea in south-western Pakistan.

The security of Chinese workers has long been an issue of concern in Pakistan. The Chinese embassy urged firms to strengthen their security procedures following the blast.

