Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals

Six Chinese nationals, two Pakistani soldiers and two locals were killed in an explosion that destroyed a bus on Wednesday in Pakistan.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan said in a statement that "a certain project of a Chinese firm in Pakistan suffered an attack, which caused the deaths of Chinese nationals."

What do we know so far?

The bus was carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers with a hydropower project

The blast took place in Pakistan’s Kohistan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A roadside bomb sparked a fire in the bus engine

It sent the bus down a ravine after a night of rain

At least 36 people were injured

What did China say?

Beijing called on Pakistan to "severely punish" the attackers.

China's Foreign Ministry said it asked Pakistan to probe the incident and to "earnestly" protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects.

Beijing also urged Chinese firms to strengthen their security procedures in Pakistan following the blast.

Pakistani authorities said they were investigating the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamist militants had previously targeted Chinese interests in Pakistan.

What are China's projects in Pakistan?

The security of Chinese workers has long been an issue of concern in Pakistan. Engineers and construction workers from China are helping the country build a dam in Kohistan.

Chinese and Pakistani construction workers, engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff were on their way to the site when the incident occurred.

The hydroelectric project is part of the $62 billion (€53 billion) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan that tracks to link China's Xinjiang region with the Arabian Sea in south-western Pakistan.

More to come at dw.com

fb, sc/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)