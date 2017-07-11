 Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals | News | DW | 14.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals

Six Chinese nationals were thought to be among the dead following an explosion on bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan.

Breaking news banner

A total of at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that destroyed a bus on Wednesday in Pakistan.

The bus was carrying construction workers in Pakistan’s Kohistan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the blast sent it down a ravine. 

At least 36 people were injured, local authorities said. 

While authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, it occurred after a night of rain. 

Engineers and construction workers from China are helping the country build a dam in Kohistan. Chinese and Pakistani construction workers were on their way to the site when the incident occurred. 

More to come at dw.com

sc/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Advertisement