Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals

A total of at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that destroyed a bus on Wednesday in Pakistan.

The bus was carrying construction workers in Pakistan’s Kohistan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the blast sent it down a ravine.

At least 36 people were injured, local authorities said.

While authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, it occurred after a night of rain.

Engineers and construction workers from China are helping the country build a dam in Kohistan. Chinese and Pakistani construction workers were on their way to the site when the incident occurred.

