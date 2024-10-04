  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineClimate change solutions
ConflictsPakistan

Pakistan: Border tensions with Afghanistan uproot family

Arsalan Khalid | Ali Kaifee both in Islamabad
April 10, 2024

Sayed Muhammad Kazmi and his family of 12 made the heartbreaking decision to leave behind their land in the Kurram district to start a new life in Islamabad. But this hasn't guaranteed them safety.

https://p.dw.com/p/4edBG
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Asia

More on Conflicts from Asia

Mapped Out Indien China

Tracking the tense relationship between India and China

India and China share the longest disputed land border in the world – and are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean.
ConflictsMarch 18, 202415:27 min
Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.

China, Philippines row over claims in South China Sea

Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.
ConflictsMarch 8, 202402:26 min
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.

Is the Indo-Pacific entering new era of security alliances?

Countries in the Indo-Pacific are seeking ways to counter the region's most belligerent actors: China and North Korea.
ConflictsJanuary 9, 202403:44 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A street vendors in Gaza sells sweets for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Gaza families hold subdued Eid amid difficult truce talks

Cease-fire talks held in Egypt have stalled ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
ConflictsApril 9, 202402:02 min
A view of people walking among the rubble of destroyed buildings after Israeli strikes in Khan Younis (file photo)

Gazans return to Khan Younis after Israeli army pulls troops

As Israel withdraws its troops from southern Gaza, some Palestinians are coming home to a largely destroyed district.
ConflictsApril 7, 202401:18 min
Israeli soldiers take up positions during a ground operation in Khan Younis

Gaza: What will Israel's troop reduction mean on the ground?

DW speaks with military analyst Marina Miron about the likely consequences of the Israeli troop reduction in south Gaza.
ConflictsApril 7, 202403:52 min
Show more