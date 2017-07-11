Pakistan: Boat capsizes killing children fleeing floods

Several people have been drowned when a boat capsized in Pakistan on Thursday. The bodies of two young girls were dragged from the water, German news agency DPA reportered.

The wooden boat was carrying flood victims from a village in Khairpur that was inundated with high water, local media reported.

The boat then went under in the Indus River in Sindh province, Mohamed Bilal of the local Edhi Foundation Charity said.

"At least 12 women and 8 children were among the drowned," local news agency Regional Telegraph wrote on Twitter.

Local officials said at least 18 people had been pulled alive from the water, but the bodies of seven were still missing.

The search was still going on, with local residents and survivors working together with rescue officials,.

Flooding and boat accidents are common in Pakistan during the rainy season.