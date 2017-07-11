Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid protest crackdown

Pakistan placed a temporary ban on several social media websites on Friday.

Platforms that will be unavailable include Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

The government temporarily shut down social media platforms in the country from 3 p.m. (11:00 GMT), local media quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

The ministry said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was directed to block the platforms, also including WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram, according to The News International newspaper.

"Social media has been blocked for a few hours so that troublemakers can not use it during Friday prayers congregations," an official told dpa.

Blocked over protest fears

The block comes amid fears that activists belonging to the radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group might use the technology to perpetuate violent protests that have shaken the country this week, against last year's depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in France. The TLP has also been agitating against the arrest of its leader, Saad Rizvi, who initially called for the rallies.

Political parties, Islamist groups and militant organizations rely heavily on social media platforms to connect with their followers.

At least five people including two police officers have been killed, and nearly 600 injured in the protests. Around 200 of those injured were in critical condition.

Longstanding tension with government

The demonstrations prompted the French embassy in Pakistan to urge French nationals to leave the country temporarily. Extra security personnel have been deployed to the French embassy, and additional shipping containers placed as fortifications around its outer wall.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has struggled to get TLP protests under control in recent years, but this week announced an outright ban against the group. The TLP is known for holding days-long, violent road protests over blasphemy issues, causing major disruption within the country. In the most recent protests, demonstrators blocked roads and streets, demanding that the government fulfill an earlier promise to expel the French ambassador by April 20, over the publication of a cartoon depicting the prophet last year.

