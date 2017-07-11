Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid protest crackdown

Pakistan placed a temporary ban on several social media websites on Friday.

Platforms that will be unavailable include Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

The government temporarily shut down social media platforms in the country from 3 p.m. (11:00 GMT), local media quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

The ministry said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was directed to block the platforms, also including WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram, according to The News International newspaper.