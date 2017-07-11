Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid protest crackdown

Pakistan placed a temporary ban on several social media websites on Friday.

Platforms that will be unavailable include Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

The government temporarily shut down social media platforms in the country from 3 p.m. (11:00 GMT), local media quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

The ministry said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was directed to block the platforms, also including WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram, according to The News International newspaper.

"Social media has been blocked for a few hours so that troublemakers can not use it during Friday prayers congregations," an official told dpa.

Blocked over protest fears

The block comes amid fears that activists belonging to the radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group might use the technology to perpetuate violent protests that have shaken the country this week, against last year's depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

Political parties, Islamist groups and militant organizations rely heavily on social media platforms to connect with their followers.

At least five people including two police officers have been killed, and over nearly 600 injured in the protests, which prompted the French embassy in Pakistan to urge French nationals to leave the country temporarily. Around 200 of those injured were in critical condition.

