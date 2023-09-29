Pakistan: Blast kills several during religious holiday

A blast ripped through a gathering to celebrate the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing several and injuring over a dozen others.

At least 25 people have died and several others were injured in an explosion in southwest Pakistan, police and a government official said.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, government administrator Attah Ullah said.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals and some were in critical condition, he added. No other details were known.

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad — otherwise known as Mawlid al-Nabi.

Believers may go to mosques to pray and read the Quran or hold public festivities to celebrate the life of the prophet.

Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest and least-populous province in Pakistan.

Ethnic separatist groups including the Balochistan Liberation Army have long waged a low-level insurgency against the Pakistani government.

More to come...

rm/ab (Reuters, AP, dpa)