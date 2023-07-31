  1. Skip to content
Pakistan blast: Death toll rises as families bury their dead

2 hours ago

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that targeted a political rally. The EU condemned the attack as "an attempt to weaken democracy."

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim, who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023.
Families of the victims of the devastating blast buried their dead in BajaurImage: Mohammad Sajjad/AP/picture alliance

The families of the victims of a massive suicide bombing buried their dead on Monday, as the death toll from the attack continued to rise.

The Associated Press news agency cited police putting the death toll at 54. Other sources have said at least 47 people were killed. 

The bombing targeted a Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) party rally on Sunday led by a pro-Taliban cleric in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility 

Police began recording statements from those in hospital. Feroz Jamal, the provincial information minister, said police were "investigating this attack in all aspects."

A general view of damaged property, following an explosion by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan July 31, 2023.
The attack occured during an election rally for Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline IslamistsImage: Bilal Yasir via REUTERS

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the local chapter of the  "Islamic State" militant group has recently carried out attacks against the party.

"IS" has accused JUI-F of hypocrisy for being an Islamic political group that has supported secular governments and the military.

The attack comes as Pakistan braces for general elections later this year. The JUI-F party is an ally of the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"This is a brutality against our political workers," JUI-F senator Kamran Murtaza told DW.

He expected that the attack would impact the election campaigning primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"The militants aim is to create fear and panic. I think this insecurity will impact the free political participation of politicians," Murtaza said.

EU condemns 'attempt to weaken democracy'

The European Union condemned the blast as "an attempt to weaken democracy" on Monday. A spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the "terrible attack" sought to "instill terror" in Pakistan.

Afrasiab Khattak, a former Pakistani senator and a political analyst, told DW that both the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP) and the "Islamic State's" local branch, "Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K)," contribute to violence and instability in northwestern Pakistan.

The collapse of a ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani government and the TTP last year prompted a resurgence of Islamist militant attacks. The TTP, however, distanced itself from Sunday's attack

"There is a history of terror attacks on JUI-F cadres in Bajaur by IS-K," Khattak said. "The current attack may be of the same nature."

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

rmt/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Additional reporting by Haroon Janjua in Islamabad

external

Pakistan Taliban step up attacks against police

Pakistan Taliban step up attacks against police

Since the Taliban walked out of a peace deal with the Pakistan government last November, at least a 100 attacks in the country have been blamed on them. Most have targeted police personnel. This has left the government in a dilemma: How can Pakistani citizens feel safe when police themselves don't?
ConflictsMarch 2, 202302:46 min
US Abrams tanks in Germany

Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Conflicts47 minutes ago
Go to homepage