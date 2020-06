Pakistan: At least six dead after gunmen attack stock exchange

Armed men attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday, leaving at least six people dead, including four of the assailants, according to police.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the attackers pulled up in a car outside the trading floor and hurled a grenade at the building before opening fire.

"Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car," Memon told Reuters.

Rizwan Ahmend, a police official at the scene of the attack said that gunmen opened fire at the entrance and entered the stock exchange grounds. It was not immediately clear if more assailants are at large.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange," Abid Ali Habib, the director of the exchange, told Geo News. "They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone."

Heavily armed special forces have surrounded the building, and local television stations have shown police in full body armor surrounding the structure. Shazia Jehan, a police spokesman, said a bomb disposal squad had also been called to the building and was trying to clear it of explosives.

Karachi is Pakistan's financial center, and home to the Pakistan State Bank, as well as several national and international financial institutions. Monday's attack comes more than a week after a grenade was thrown at a line of people waiting outside a government welfare office in the city, killing one and injuring eight others, according to a statement from municipal authorities.

