 Pakistan arrests alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind on terror charges

News

Pakistan arrests alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind on terror charges

Pakistani authorities have detained Hafiz Saeed, the leader of a militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The radical cleric is a designated terrorist in the US, where there's a $10-million bounty on his head.

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed was arrested Wednesday in Pakistan's northeastern Punjab province on charges of financing terrorism, authorities said.

The cleric is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist militant group accused of orchestrating the 2008 attacks in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai that killed more than 160 people.

Saeed is designated a terrorist by the United Nations and the US, which has offered a $10-million (€8.9-million) reward for his capture.

His arrest comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan prepares to travel to Washington — a trip the country's foreign minister has touted as an opportunity to foster a US relationship based on greater "cooperation."

Read moreIgnoring US pressure, Pakistan mainstreams jihadi groups

Watch video 01:25

US ups pressure on Pakistan, offers new reward for Mumbai attackers

Saeed to challenge arrest

A counterterrorism official said Saeed was intercepted near the eastern city of Lahore. He appeared before a judge and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on Tuesday, the official added.

Saeed has denied any involvement in the 2008 attacks and insists his movement — which runs schools, seminaries, hospitals and ambulance services — has no links to militant activities.

His spokesman, Nadim Awan, condemned the arrest and said the cleric had had nothing to do with Lashker-e-Taiba since 2001. He also said Saeed planned to appeal before a higher court.

Saeed has been detained several times in Pakistan, but he has never been charged or put on trial. In 2017, the alleged militant leader was released from house arrest  after a court ruled the Pakistani government had failed to properly justify his detention, enraging India and the US.

Read moreWhat Donald Trump can really do to 'rein in' Pakistan

Watch video 02:28

Pakistani foreign minister: 'Islamabad wants reduction in US-Iran tensions'

Tackling terror financing

Prime Minister Khan has vowed to crack down on extremist groups operating on Pakistani soil. The country is facing growing pressure from the Financial Action Task Force — a global terror finance watchdog — to curb the funding of terror groups or be put on a blacklist.

Earlier this year, authorities arrested more than 100 suspected militants and banned Saeed's charities, which have long been considered fronts for military activity.

Lashker-e-Taiba is believed to be among the several jihadi militias fighting Indian troops for control of the disputed Kashmir region.

  • Pakistan Karatschi Bombenanschlag mit 139 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2007 - Twin blasts rock Karachi on former PM’s return

    Two bomb blasts struck former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s motorcade on October 18, 2007 in the southern port city of Karachi. Bhutto was returning to Pakistan after almost eight years. The attack left 139 people dead. Bhutto, the first democratically elected female head of an Islamic country, died in an attack two months later, on December 27 in the northern city of Rawalpindi.

  • Pakistan Quetta Trauer nach Bombenanschlag vor einer Klinik

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2008 - Wah bombing

    The Wah bombing was a double suicide attack on the Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) in Wah on August 21, 2008. At least 64 people died in the attack, which remains to date the deadliest on a military site in Pakistan's history. A spokesman from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Pakistan Islamabad Marriot Hotel Bombenanschlag mit 60 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2008 - Insurgents target luxury hotel in the capital

    At least 60 people died and over 200 were injured when a truck filled with explosives detonated in front of the Marriot Hotel on September 20, 2008, in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Five foreign nationals were among the casualties, while another 15 were injured.

  • Pakistan PeschawarBombenanschlag auf Markt mit 125 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2009 - Peshawar bombing

    A car bomb was detonated in Mina Bazar (a market for women and children) in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The bomb killed 125 people and injured more than 200 others. The Pakistani government put the blame on the Taliban, but both Taliban and al-Qaida denied involvement in the attack.

  • Bombenanschlag in Lahore Pakistan

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2009 - Market in Lahore targeted

    The December 2009 Lahore attacks were a series of two bomb blasts and a shooting which occurred in a crowded market in the country’s second largest city of Lahore on December 7. At least 66 people were killed. Most of the victims were women.

  • Pakistan Bannu Bombenanschlag bei Volleyballspiel mit 101 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2010 - Suicide bomber targets volleyball match

    A suicide car bomb killed 101 people at a village volleyball game in the northwestern district of Bannu.

  • Pakistan Lahore Bombenanschlag auf Moschee mit 82 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2010 - Lahore Massacre

    The May 2010 Lahore attacks also referred to as the Lahore Massacre occurred on May 28, 2010, during Friday prayers. 82 people were killed in simultaneous attacks against two mosques of the Ahmadi minority. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

  • Pakistan Mohmand Bombenanschlag auf Markt mit 105 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2010 – Bomber targets market in tribal area

    A suicide bomber killed 105 people in a busy market in the northwestern tribal district of Mohmand. The suicide bombing occurred on July 9 in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan. The target of the attack was believed to be a meeting of tribal elders. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

  • Pakistan Bombenanschlag in Charsadda mit 98 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2011 - Police training center in Charsadda attacked

    A double bombing occurred on May 13, 2011, in Shabqadar Fort in the Charsadda District of northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Two suicide bombers killed at least 98 people outside the police training center. At least 140 people were injured. The explosions occurred while cadets were getting into buses for a ten day leave after their training course.

  • Pakistan Proteste in Karatschi gegen Bombenanschlag auf Kirche in Peschawar mit 82 Toten

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2013 - Peshawar church bombing

    On September 22, 2013, a twin suicide attack took place at All Saints Church in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was the deadliest attack on the Christian minority in the country, killing 82 people. The TTP-linked Islamist group, Jundalah, claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Reporter besuchen die Schule in Peschawar 17.12.2014

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2014 - Peshawar school massacre

    On December 16, 2014, seven gunmen affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conducted a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The militants opened fire on school staff and children, killing 154 people, including 132 school children. This was the deadliest terrorist attack ever to occur in the country.

  • Bombenanschlag Karatschi Pakistan

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2015 – Gunmen target bus in Karachi

    Eight gunmen attacked a bus on May 13, 2015, in Safoora Goth, in Karachi, Pakistan. The shooting left at least 46 people dead. All of the victims were from the Ismaili Shia Muslim minority. Banned militant group Jundallah claimed responsibility for the shooting. Also, pamphlets supporting the Islamic State terrorist group, with whom Jundallah claims allegiance, were found at the crime scene.

  • Pakistan Lahore Christen trauern bei Beerdigung nach Selbstmordattentat

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2016 – Lahore park bombing

    On March 27, 2016, at least 75 people were killed in a suicide bombing that hit one of the largest parks in Lahore. The attack targeted Christians who were celebrating Easter. Fourteen of the dead were identified as Christians, while the rest were Muslims. The majority of victims were women and children. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a group affiliated with the TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Pakistan Quetta Bombenanschlag vor einer Klinik

    Pakistan: A decade of deadly terrorist attacks

    2016 – Quetta hospital bombing

    On August 8, 2016, terrorists targeted the Government Hospital of Quetta in Pakistan with a suicide bombing and shooting that resulted in the death of over 70 People. The fatalities were mainly lawyers who had assembled at the hospital where the body of fellow attorney, Bilal Anwar Kasi, president of the Balochistan Bar Association, was brought after he was shot dead by an unknown gunman.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


nm/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

