  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Water scarcity
Ukraine
CatastrophePakistan

Pakistan: All 8 rescued from cable car hanging over ravine

Published 11 hours agolast updated 2 hours ago

Six children and two adults who had been trapped in a cable car for 15 hours were safely brought to the ground in a massive rescue operation involving the Pakistani military and local residents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VQrE
eople watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
A soldier was suspended with a sling from a helicopter attempting to reach the cable carImage: AFP/Getty Images

Pakistani special forces and local residents rescued all the trapped children and adults from a broken cable car in Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

The six children and two adults had been stuck for 15 hours in a cable car, dangling 274 meters (900 feet) above ground. 

"The rescue operation has been completed. The two adults were the last to be rescued," said Bilal Faizi, an official with the Pakistan emergency service.

Part of rescue involved complex airborne operation

Pakistan's military said two children were plucked to safety via a helicopter — while the others were rescued after airborne operations had to be stopped due to darkness. 

Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said he had been monitoring events closely and expressed relief that all of those trapped had been brought to safety.

"Relieved to know that Alhamdolillah all the kids have been successfully and safely rescued. Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people," Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. 

Floodlights were put in place so a ground-based rescue could continue more than 12 hours after the cable car snagged, a security source told Reuters news agency. 

The risky helicopter rescue mission saw soldiers hanging from a sling trying to reach more trapped people. 

A still image of the cable car dangling hundreds of meters above the ground in the remote Battagram district
Social media footage from the scene showed the cable car dangling precariously in the airImage: UGC/AP/picture alliance

The incident happened as the children were on their way to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of Islamabad.

Nervous crowds watched the rescue unfold

The rescue mission had been complicated due to strong winds in the area, as well as concerns that the helicopter's rotor blades could further destabilize the lift.

Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground.

Headmaster Ali Asghar Khan told the AFP news agency that the children were teenage boys and students of his government high school Battangi Pashto.

"The parents are gathered at the site of the chairlift. What can they do? They are waiting for the rescue officials to get their children out. We are all worried," he added.

Many villagers in Pakistan's mountainous regions use chairlifts to travel shorter distances, but poorly maintained chairlifts cause injuries and fatalities each year.

In 2017, a cable car lift installed by local villagers in the popular mountain resort of Murree broke and fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep, killing ten people.

kb,lo/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Climate60 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) supporter poses for a photograph during the opposition party's election campaign rally.

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Politicians take an oath by a table

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The founders of the Berlin Bücherboxx (book box) near the Holocaust "Track 17" memorial in Berlin stand in front of its charred remains after a targeted antisemitic hate crime

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Equality3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Litauen Sumskas Grenzübergang Belarus

Belarus increasingly isolated as tensions rise at EU border

Belarus increasingly isolated as tensions rise at EU border

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

File photo of smoke rising from the outskirts of the town of Jisr Al-Shughur in western Idlib province after an air strike by Russian warplanes.

Russia's other war in Syria

Russia's other war in Syria

Conflicts14 hours ago02:48 min
More from Middle East

North America

In Yucaipa, California, residents trapped in their home look out the window waiting for help.

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Nature and Environment13 minutes ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Business11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage