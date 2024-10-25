Pakistan: 10 police reportedly killed in Dera Ismail Khan

The police members were killed in an attack at a checkpoint near the Afghan border. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) have claimed responsibility.

At least 10 Pakistani security personnel were killed when their outpost came under attack, the AFP and Reuters news agencies reported on Friday.

The attack took place near the northwest city of Dera Ismail Khan late on Thursday, Reuters cited police sources as saying.

"The intense exchange of fire lasted for nearly an hour. Ten Frontier Constabulary personnel were martyred, and seven were wounded during the attack," a senior intelligence officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Around 20 to 25 militants were believed to be involved in the attack which occurred around around 70 kilometre (around 43 miles) east of the Afghan border.

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

There has been an increase in militant attacks in Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban seized power in 2021, with the Pakistani chapter of the movement carrying out attacks mostly targeting security forces.

The TTP historically has roots in Afghanistan and shares the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban.

kb/wd (AFP, Reuters)