 Pair charged in connection with attack on Arsenal′s Mesut Özil and Sead Kolisinac

Sports

Pair charged in connection with attack on Arsenal's Mesut Özil and Sead Kolisinac

Two men have been charged with a public order offence connected to an attack on Arsenal footballers Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac, say British police. The pair were withdrawn from the club's opening league fixture.

Sead Kolasinac und Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/PA Wire/N. French)

Earlier in the week, Arsenal said Özil, who resigned from Germany duty last year after posing for a controversial photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Bosnian international Kolsinac would miss Sunday's Premier League fixture at Newcastle as a result of "further security incidents".

The pair were targeted in a carjacking last month by masked and armed attackers who chased their car through London.

London's Metropolitan Police said two men had been arrested in an incident in the north of the city on Thursday.

"Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday," the police said in a statement.

"Ferhat Ercan, 27, and Salaman Ekinci, 27, were charged on August 9 following the incident and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on September 6."

Section 4a of the Public Order Act refers to offences of intentional harassment, alarm or distress, through threatening, abusive or insulting words, behaviour or displays.

Various reports suggest the men were arrested after an altercation with security staff outside Özil's house.

mp/mds (AFP, DPA)

    Author: Sarah Wiertz (MP)


