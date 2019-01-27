 Painting stolen from Moscow gallery as witnesses watch | News | DW | 28.01.2019

News

Painting stolen from Moscow gallery as witnesses watch

Museumgoers looked on as a painting was taken from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, not realizing they were witnessing a theft. The painting by Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi is thought to be worth €160,000.

The Tretyakov State Gallery in Moscow (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Golovkin)

A 20th century mountain landscape painting by Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi has been stolen from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery during an exhibition, police said Sunday.

Video surveillance footage showed the thieves simply took the painting, titled "Ai-Petri. Crimea," off the wall and made their escape, police said.

Confused onlookers watched as a young man removed the painting from the gallery wall, only realizing later they had witnessed a brazen theft, Russian television network RT reported.

The Russian Culture Ministry said the artwork is valued at 12 million rubles (€160,000/$183,000).

Read more: Gurlitt find: 'Degenerate' and Nazi-stolen art exhibitions in Bern and Bonn

Not the first time

The Tretyakov Gallery, one of Russia's leading art museums, has been targeted by criminals several times in recent years.

Read more: Art, what is it good for? Top German court set to decide

Kuindzhi is known for his landscapes. His 1881 work "Birch grove" was sold at auction house Sotheby's for more than $3 million in 2008.

In May, one of Russia's most treasured 19th century art works, which depicts Tsar Ivan the Terrible cradling his dying son, was damaged by a man with a metal rod.

  • Mona Lisa theft 1911 (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared

    The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

  • Jacques III de Gheyn, Rembrandt (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    The world's most frequently stolen painting

    Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

  • Johannes Vermeer, Concert (Gemeinfrei)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery

    The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

  • Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Van Weel)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Spectacular Van Gogh theft

    In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

  • Drumlanrig Castle (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Da Vinci disappeared for years

    "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million) was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

  • Norway Munch's The Scream and Madonna (picture-alliance/dpa/Munch Museum Oslo)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Armed assault on the Munch Museum

    Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

  • Frace Claude Monet, Poppy Field Near Vétheuil (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Europe's biggest art burglary

    In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

  • Big Maple Leaf coin (picture-alliance/dpa/F.May)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin

    In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II.

    Author: Ines Eisele (ad)


law/cmk (AP, Reuters)

WWW links

Related content

