 Painting found inside Italian wall verified as stolen Klimt | News | DW | 17.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Painting found inside Italian wall verified as stolen Klimt

The discovery solves one of the art world's greatest mysteries. The work was found in the courtyard of the Ricci Oddi gallery in Italy, the same place where it disappeared over two decades ago.

Two police officers stand next to a Klimt painting that was missing for 23 years. (picture alliance/AP Photo/Italian Police)

A painting found hidden inside an Italian gallery's walls has been confirmed as Austrian painter Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady," which went missing more than two decades ago.

The piece, which was recovered by chance in December in the northern Italian city of Piacenza, was stolen 23 years ago. It was found on December 10 in the courtyard of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery — the same place where it was stolen in 1997 — while the gallery was undergoing renovation.

Read moreThe turbulent history of Klimt's Nazi-seized works

Watch video 05:35

Gustav Klimt: Worth a Thousand Kisses

A gardener reported finding the artwork inside a bag last month while clearing ivy at the gallery.

"It is with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic," Piacenza Prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters at a news conference.

Read moreAustria will not return Klimt painting to heir of Jewish owners

The portrait, which depicts a young woman looking over her shoulder against a green background, was on display on an easel surrounded by two police officers during the official announcement made by the prosecutor.

"I can finally announce to all people from Piacenza, to all scholars, to all friends that the work "Portrait of a Lady" produced by Gustav Klimt and owned by the #GaleriaRicciOddi is authentic!," tweeted Laura Bonfanti, the vice president of the gallery.

Read moreSpanish billionaire fined €52 million for smuggling Picasso painting

The recovered painting is one of a series of portraits of women Klimt painted towards the end of his life, between 1916 and 1918. Its disappearance had been one of the art world's biggest mysteries — but questions remain over who took the artwork and if it ever left the gallery's property. 

Watch video 01:13

3D technology helps visually impaired enjoy famous art

DW recommends

Klimt up close

Paintings by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt are among the most expensive in the world, up there with Picasso and co. During the 150th anniversary of his birth, admirers get a close-up view of his famous Beethoven Frieze. (11.04.2012)  

Spanish billionaire fined €52 million for smuggling Picasso painting

Spanish authorities had deemed the painting a national treasure and insisted it stay in Spain. The 83-year-old art collector, who owned the painting, was convicted of smuggling and sentenced to 18 months in prison. (16.01.2020)  

Painting discovered in a trash bag could be stolen Klimt

A gardener found an artwork presumed to be Gustav Klimt's valuable "Portrait of a Lady." It was hiding in the walls of the Italian gallery it was stolen from 23 years ago. (12.12.2019)  

Austria will not return Klimt painting to heir of Jewish owners

An Austrian panel has recommended that Gustav Klimt's painting "The Beethoven Frieze" should not be returned to the heirs of its former Jewish owners. Vienna intends to follow this decision. (06.03.2015)  

The turbulent history of Klimt's Nazi-seized works

On the 100th anniversary of Gustav Klimt's death, two restitution cases illustrate how returning paintings to the heirs of the original Jewish owners remains a tangled process. (05.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

3D technology helps visually impaired enjoy famous art  

Gustav Klimt: Worth a Thousand Kisses  

Related content

Italien Piacenza Mutmaßliches Klimt-Gemälde aufgetaucht

Painting discovered in a trash bag could be stolen Klimt 12.12.2019

A gardener found an artwork presumed to be Gustav Klimt's valuable "Portrait of a Lady." It was hiding in the walls of the Italian gallery it was stolen from 23 years ago.

Maas reist nach Italien

Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to Italy's Uffizi Gallery 19.07.2019

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has hand-delivered Jan van Huysum's "Vase of Flowers." It was stolen from the gallery in Florence by a German soldier in 1943.

Italien - Florenz

Europe's most beautiful cities: destination Florence 11.10.2019

Florence is bursting with artworks and Renaissance buildings, thanks to the Medici! The city in Tuscany is also the cradle of Italian haute couture — and cantuccini.

Advertisement