Painting discovered in a trash bag could be stolen Klimt

Austrian artist Gustav Klimt's Portrait of a Lady, a painting that was stolen in 1997, appears to have been hiding ever since in the walls of the Italian gallery from which it was taken, officials said on Wednesday.

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the northern city of Piacenza discovered a hidden niche protected by a metal panel while clearing ivy around the building. In the cavity was a plastic rubbish bag containing the artwork.

The gallery staff was immediately alerted: "I was returning from my lunch break and they called me, 'Come, there's an artwork here,'" gallery worker Dario Gallinari told German press agency dpa on Wednesday. "I thought it was a prank."

Gallinari said he immediately recognized it as the missing Klimt. "I have an expert eye," he added.

With shaking hands, he took the picture to the gallery's head of security, and the police was called. Gallinari said the artwork appeared "in excellent condition, with no missing parts."

The painting spent 22 years tucked away in a wall, close to the ground and vegetation, yet appears to be in excellent condition

The painting is now in police custody for further checks. According to Gallinari, there are "good chances" of its authenticity being confirmed.

Klimt's Portrait of a Lady was painted in 1916-17 and is currently valued at €60 million ($66 million).

It is considered particularly important since, shortly before its disappearance, an art student discovered that it had been painted over another work previously believed lost — a portrait of a young lady that had not been seen since 1912 — making it the only "double" Klimt known to the art world.

When the painting vanished in February 1997, police said they believed thieves had used a fishing line to hook the masterpiece off the wall and haul it up through an open skylight to the gallery roof where the frame was discarded.

Adding to the mystery, a skilled forgery of the painting, wrapped up and posted to a disgraced politician, was seized by authorities a month later.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Breaking into one of the world's oldest museums The Green Vault in Dresden's Royal Palace is one of the most famous treasure chambers of Europe. Early in the morning of November 25, burglars broke into the museum and stole three sets of jewelry from the early 18th century. The works made up of diamond, ruby and emerald gems are seen as "priceless." German newspaper Bild called it "probably the biggest art theft since World War II."

The most spectacular art robberies in history When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

The most spectacular art robberies in history The world's most frequently stolen painting Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Spectacular Van Gogh theft In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Da Vinci disappeared for years "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million), was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Armed assault on the Munch Museum Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Europe's biggest art burglary In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II. Author: Ines Eisele (ad)



eg/db (dpa, Reuters, AP)