Painkiller diclofenac associated with major heart problems

Beware of excessive painkiller use. A research team at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark compared the effects of different painkillers and found that commonly used painkiller diclofenac could be linked to an increased risk of major heart problems. Their results were published in the medical journal, BMJ.
With diclofenac, the research team recognized an increased rate of health issues such as irregular heart beat or flutter, stroke, heart failure and heart attack. The increased risks applied to both men and women of all ages and also when low doses of the drug were taken.
NSAIDs reduce pain, decrease fever, prevent blood clots and, in higher doses, decrease inflammation
Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). Such drugs usually have less severe side-effects than steroidal pain medications. But even compared to those, researchers found that diclofenac was associated with an increased rate of cardiac death.
Diclofenac was also associated with an increased risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding when compared to ibuprofen, an NSAID as well, and paracetamol.
No firm conclusions
The results are based on national registry data for more than 6.3 million adults in Denmark. From 1996 on, participants took either diclofenac, other NSAIDs or paracetamol for a period of 10 years.
The sample size of the study is larger than most previous studies. Nevertheless, the researchers emphasize that their results come from an observational study, and thus do not allow for firm conclusions. After all, it would not be ethical to give humans potentially risky painkillers just to see how it played out in the lab.
The research team concluded: "Considering its cardiovascular and gastrointestinal risks, however, there is little justification to initiate diclofenac treatment before other NSAIDs."
Stay active!
Staying active is key to keeping blood pressure down and protecting yourself against diabetes, which is the most common cause of kidney failure. Diabetics account for some 30 percent of dialysis patients.
Monitor your blood glucose levels!
Make sure your blood glucose levels remain stable. High blood sugar, which is associated with diseases like diabetes, damages the vessels inside the kidneys, impairing their ability to filter the blood. Healthy blood sugar levels can protect against kidney damage by allowing the vessels to do their job properly.
Keep track of your blood pressure!
High blood pressure is the second most common cause of kidney failure. Over time, high blood pressure can cause damage to the blood vessels. To maintain healthy kidney function, blood pressure should not exceed 140/90 mm Hg. It’s important to respond to high blood pressure, sometimes even with medication.
Eat a healthy diet!
A balanced diet including fruit, vegetables and fiber keeps your weight in check and lessens the chance of developing kidney failure. Being overweight is associated with higher blood pressure and diabetes-both of which can lead to renal failure. It’s important to keep salt consumption to a minimum too; too much salt damages the kidneys.
Get enough fluids!
The kidneys need fluid to filter out harmful substances from the body. An ideal amount is 1.5 to 2 liters. Those who do a lot of sport may need slightly more. Too much fluid can also be problematic. The recommended allowance applies to people in good health. Dialysis patients need considerably less.
Quit smoking!
Smoking is the primary cause of blood vessel damage, which prevents the kidneys from filtering the blood properly. As well as the many other health benefits of quitting cigarettes, your kidneys will thank you for kicking the habit too.
Don’t take painkillers for too long!
Taking painkillers over a long period of time can damage the kidneys. People whose kidneys are already slightly damaged are particularly at risk of developing acute kidney failure after taking painkillers, even the over-the-counter variety. If you do need to take painkillers regularly, it’s best to consult with your doctor to find out about more kidney-friendly alternatives.
Go for an annual kidney check!
That applies especially to those who fall into a high-risk category: being over 60, suffering from diabetes or high blood pressure, being overweight or having a family member with kidney failure. Your doctor will be able to detect early signs of kidney failure through a blood or urine test. Early detection is the key to successful treatment of the disease.