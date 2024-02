Elayne Okaya | Michael Nyantakyi Oti

02/23/2024 February 23, 2024

Painful menstruation, painful sex and digestive issues — just a few of the symptoms associated with endometriosis. The condition affects 1 in 10 women worldwide. While there is currently no cure for endometriosis, there are certainly ways to improve the quality of life for those affected. In this heartfelt conversation with Dr. Chinonso Egemba, Ritha shares her journey battling endometriosis.