Pad Rash: How to avoid the menstruation skin irritation

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
August 28, 2023

Skin irritation from extended contact with sanitary pads is extremely common among women around the world. But it needn't be. Here's what you need to know.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vb4x

Does your skin get irritated when you wear sanitary pads? You are not alone.

Pad rashes are common among menstruating women around the world. But most tend to overlook it or treat the condition as a "normal" discomfort that goes away at the end of the menstrual cycle.

There are easy ways to avoid it completely, and we'll talk about that here. There's also this video you can watch. 

But, first, let's look at what pad rash is.

How do I know I've got pad rash?

Common symptoms include itchiness, a reddening of the skin, bumps and sometimes even blisters on the vulva.

What causes pad rash?

When menstrual fluids are exposed to moisture from sweat and warmth from the body, it creates the perfect conditions for bacteria to grow. That can lead to a urinary tract or yeast infection.   

Most disposable sanitary pads are made with non-breathable materials. The backsheet of the pad and the "wings" that are wrapped around the underwear are made from materials such as polyethylene or polypropylene — the same materials used to make plastic bottles.   

Some sanitary pads contain hazardous chemicals, such as toluene, xylene, methylene and phthalates, which pose hormonal risks and can cause cancer. 

The resulting skin irritation is a periodic problem for women, especially those living in warmer regions of the world. The problem is worse in countries where people use water to clean themselves when they go to the toilet, rather than using toiletpaper, which would leave those intimate regions dry.

What your body does when you menstruate

Why don't sanitary pads absorb more fluid?

Most sanitary pad — also known as sanitary napkins — are designed for countries where the weather is relatively cool and people use toilet paper to clean and dry themselves after going to the toilet.

Sanitary pads are unable to absorb the extra water left over after washing the groin region.  An average pad has the capacity to absorb 5-7 ml of fluids  about the same amount of blood an average woman menstruates in an average day during her menstrual cycle.  

However, this capacity doesn't account for sweat, much less excess water. This means that women who use water instead of toilet paper should change their pads more frequently. But where access to menstrual hygiene products is difficult, women wear pads longer  causing further irritation.

Three sanitary pads on a red background; the middle one has red glitter sprinkled on it
To avoid pad rash, change pads regularly. Loose-fitting underpants and cotton clothes can also help cut down on friction and extra moisture buildup.Image: Colourbox

How do I cure a pad rash?

"The initial way to cure pad rash [is the same as] how you cure your diaper rash. A good nappy cream work[s] wonders,"  said Shruthi Prashanth, a gynecologist at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai, India.

But preventing it at the outset can be more effective, said Prashanth. Designing sanitary pads with better absorption capacity to accommodate different hygiene practices is one solution. Diversifying the use of other sanitary products with fewer chemical irritants and fragrances that can cause allergies can also help.

Reusable and affordable cloth pads have fewer hazardous chemicals and are also a little better for the environment. However, they must be changed frequently to prevent moisture buildup.

"No matter how many times you wash a cloth with blood [on it], unless you wash it a proper way, disinfect it, put it through bleach or put it in the correct temperature water, the bacteria in this blood doesn't die," said Prashanth.

Loose-fitting underpants or cotton clothes can also help cut down on friction and extra moisture buildup. There is no perfect solution. But knowing the cause of the problem and potential healthy alternatives can help you decide the best solution, given the resources at your disposal.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

Picture shows a Playmobil figure having mowed the grass around it into a heart shape

Feminine Hygiene: How to wash your vulva and vagina right

Feminine Hygiene: How to wash your vulva and vagina right

Supermarket shelves are full of products for intimate hygiene ― from wipes to gels to sprays. They promise to keep your vagina and vulva clean. We have some tips on what’s best to really stay healthy down there.
HealthAugust 2, 202211:28 min
