  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Climate activism
Paco Rabanne
Rabanne at his 2001 ready-to-wear showImage: REUTERS
CultureEurope

Paco Rabanne, iconic fashion designer, dies at 88

36 minutes ago

After fleeing the Spanish Civil War, Rabanne's family moved to Paris where he would make a name for himself as a pioneer of space-age fashion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N4o0

French-Spanish fashion designer and perfume magnate Paco Rabanne died on Friday at the age of 88, his company confirmed. 

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,'' read a statement form parent company Puig.

Born in during the Spanish Civil War in 1934, Rabanne's father was killed by the forces of fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1937. His mother subsequently moved the family to Paris, where she worked for fashion house Balenciaga.

Rabanne began his career designed jewelry for Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Dior before launching his own label in 1966.

Space-age provocateur

Rabanne was nicknamed "Wacko Paco" for his at times extremely avant-garde designs and eccentric ideas.

He was a co-creator, alongside the likes of Pierre Cardin, of the space-age fashion movement. He dressed French icons like Brigitte Bardot and Francoise Hardy, as well as designing Jane Fonda's famous "Barbarella" costume.

In 1966 he shook up the fashion world when he presented a collection called "12 Unwearble Dresses." The show featured barefoot models wearing outfits made out of sharp metals and other unlikely materials.

In a 2016 retrospective, Rabanne wrote of his design philosophy that he wanted to go "as far as is reasonable for one's time and not indulge in the morbid pleasure of the known things, which I view as decay."

Later in life, Rabanne was known for his extremely successful line of fragrances, as well as for his writings on subjects like the predictions of Nostradamus. He also made many mystical claims, saying he had had multiple lives, personally seen God, and met with aliens.

es/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken postpones China trip over suspected spy balloon

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Christian Lindner in Accra

German finance minister speaks to DW during Ghana visit

German finance minister speaks to DW during Ghana visit

Politics2 hours ago05:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A picture of screens with stock charts at the New York Stock Exchange

Hindenburg: The short-seller taking on India's Gautam Adani

Hindenburg: The short-seller taking on India's Gautam Adani

Business7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Travel10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

FilmFebruary 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History31 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage