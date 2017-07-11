Pablo Hasel: Spanish police arrest rapper

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university in the northeastern town of Lleida and detained rapper Pablo Hasel on Tuesday.

Hasel had barricaded himself inside the university with dozens of supporters the day before in a bid to avoid jail.

A court sentenced him in 2018 to nine months over the content song lyrics and tweetsthat prosecutors said glorified terrorism and insulted royalty.

Hasel had been given until Friday night to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence.

What happened at the University of Lleida?

Hasel, whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla, announced on Monday on Twitter: "I'm locked inside the University of Lleida with quite a few supporters so they'll have to break in if they want to arrest me and put me in prison."

He also published several tweets condemning his conviction for writing tweets, including on Tuesday morning: "Tweets for which I'm going to be jailed in a few minutes or hours. Literally for explaining reality. Tomorrow it could be you."

A Catalan police spokesman told news agency AFP that officers entered then university early Tuesday "to enforce the judicial ruling" on his arrest.

Police in protective gear removed chairs, garbage bins and other objects to reach the spot where the singer was.

Spanish television showed images of police escorting him out of the university on Tuesday.

"They will never make us give in, despite the repression," Hasel said, his fist raised as he descended a staircase.

kmm/rt (AFP, Reuters)