 Pablo Escobar′s hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife | Global Ideas | DW | 10.09.2021

Global Ideas

Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife

Since being introduced three decades ago by the notorious drug lord, the giant animals have multiplied and are threatening local biodiversity.

Watch video 07:07

Pablo Escobar's troublesome hippos

Almost three decades since the death of Pablo Escobar, his legacy can be found in an unlikely place — among the hundreds of large mammals roaming the country.

The handful of hippos that were brought to Colombia to live in his private zoo alongside lions and giraffes have since multiplied. Tourist guides now bring travelers to see them splashing in the Magdalena River. 

But not all are happy about this development. Fishermen complain they only catch half as many fish and are sometimes forced to protect their boats from animal attacks. Others say they are polluting water systems with their droppings and hurting biodiversity because many local species can't compete with the large animals. Can the country find a way for the hippos to live in harmony with local wildlife? 

A film by Holger Trzeczak

  • Patches of ground surrounded by water

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A unique wetland

    It might look like a lake from above but it is actually a cienaga, a hillscape with fields and forests that transforms into a wetland when the river bursts over its banks. This area is a unique habitat and home to many diverse species. In Colombia alone there are around 1900 cienaga. The biggest of them, the Zapatosa, is under threat.

  • Palm oil plantation

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Palm oil production squeezes natural resources

    There are many reasons driving this threat. The forest is being cleared to make space for fields and palm oil production, which guzzles water resources and disturbs the natural balance of the environment. There are increasingly regular droughts, which destroy the trees that provide shade to the river bank.

  • Dense foliage along a river bank

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Toxic newcomer: the water hyacinth

    More invasive plants, like the water hyacinth, thrive in these conditions. The plant spreads quickly and prevents light reaching plants beneath, resulting in those in the water dying and fish unable to find enough food. The thick green coverage of plants slows down the flow of water, causing silt to gather on the banks.

  • Horses eating plants in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Refined taste

    There is a good reason why the horses stand in the water like this. Aside from cows, they are the only animal able to stomach the toxins in the water hyacinth.

  • Local fishermen and animals in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A local source of life

    The people living in this area often fish in the river without interference from any big fishing companies. They’ve introduced special measures in order to maintain the levels of fish: nets are big enough to allow smaller fish to slip away, and protected areas have also been created.

  • Reforestation in Columbia (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Keeping the trees alive

    Reforestation is also an important part of protecting the environment here. Seeds have been collected in the region and planted in tree nurseries by locals.

  • Bäume stehen im Uferwasser und spenden Schatten (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Life in the shade

    Trees like these offer fish shade and food by the river bank. Animals also benefit from eating the fruit that falls into the water. A steady food source results in lots of offspring, which in turn means a good catch for the fishermen. Through the care of newly planted trees the locals are taking control of their futures.

  • People grow food in their back gardens (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    The thriving back garden farms

    Locals are also growing food in "family gardens" to prepare themselves to survive the dry periods. Many of the houses already have a little piece of land which previously lay uncultivated. Today they are full of fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

  • Locals also keep food like this bird (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Curious creatures

    Some locals also keep animals to provide them with meat and eggs. The neighbors organize among themselves who grows what to ensure a good diversity of food and so they can later trade with each other.


Audios and videos on the topic

Pablo Escobar's troublesome hippos  

