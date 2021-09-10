Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife

Almost three decades since the death of Pablo Escobar, his legacy can be found in an unlikely place — among the hundreds of large mammals roaming the country.
The handful of hippos that were brought to Colombia to live in his private zoo alongside lions and giraffes have since multiplied. Tourist guides now bring travelers to see them splashing in the Magdalena River.
But not all are happy about this development. Fishermen complain they only catch half as many fish and are sometimes forced to protect their boats from animal attacks. Others say they are polluting water systems with their droppings and hurting biodiversity because many local species can't compete with the large animals. Can the country find a way for the hippos to live in harmony with local wildlife?
A film by Holger Trzeczak
A unique wetland
It might look like a lake from above but it is actually a cienaga, a hillscape with fields and forests that transforms into a wetland when the river bursts over its banks. This area is a unique habitat and home to many diverse species. In Colombia alone there are around 1900 cienaga. The biggest of them, the Zapatosa, is under threat.
Palm oil production squeezes natural resources
There are many reasons driving this threat. The forest is being cleared to make space for fields and palm oil production, which guzzles water resources and disturbs the natural balance of the environment. There are increasingly regular droughts, which destroy the trees that provide shade to the river bank.
Toxic newcomer: the water hyacinth
More invasive plants, like the water hyacinth, thrive in these conditions. The plant spreads quickly and prevents light reaching plants beneath, resulting in those in the water dying and fish unable to find enough food. The thick green coverage of plants slows down the flow of water, causing silt to gather on the banks.
Refined taste
There is a good reason why the horses stand in the water like this. Aside from cows, they are the only animal able to stomach the toxins in the water hyacinth.
A local source of life
The people living in this area often fish in the river without interference from any big fishing companies. They’ve introduced special measures in order to maintain the levels of fish: nets are big enough to allow smaller fish to slip away, and protected areas have also been created.
Keeping the trees alive
Reforestation is also an important part of protecting the environment here. Seeds have been collected in the region and planted in tree nurseries by locals.
Life in the shade
Trees like these offer fish shade and food by the river bank. Animals also benefit from eating the fruit that falls into the water. A steady food source results in lots of offspring, which in turn means a good catch for the fishermen. Through the care of newly planted trees the locals are taking control of their futures.
The thriving back garden farms
Locals are also growing food in "family gardens" to prepare themselves to survive the dry periods. Many of the houses already have a little piece of land which previously lay uncultivated. Today they are full of fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.
Curious creatures
Some locals also keep animals to provide them with meat and eggs. The neighbors organize among themselves who grows what to ensure a good diversity of food and so they can later trade with each other.