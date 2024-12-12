  1. Skip to content
SocietyUnited Kingdom

Overcrowded UK prisons force early releases

Birgit Maass in London
December 12, 2024

Many British prisons are so overcrowded that some prisoners were released this autumn to free up space. The British government has called the situation "a scandal." A former inmate told DW about the terrible prison conditions she faced.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nrBW
