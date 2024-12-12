Overcrowded UK prisons force early releases

SocietyUnited KingdomOvercrowded UK prisons force early releasesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited KingdomBirgit Maass in London12/12/2024December 12, 2024Many British prisons are so overcrowded that some prisoners were released this autumn to free up space. The British government has called the situation "a scandal." A former inmate told DW about the terrible prison conditions she faced.https://p.dw.com/p/4nrBWAdvertisement