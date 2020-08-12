 Over a century of women in architecture | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Over a century of women in architecture

Architecture is a male-dominated domain. A new exhibition in Düsseldorf highlights the works of pioneering women in the field, from Lois L. Howe and Lilly Reich to Zaha Hadid and Alison Brooks.

  • wood installation The Smile by architect Alison Brooks (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Alison Brooks

    The internationally sought-after British architect is no stranger to success: She won the RIBA award — the "Oscar" of the architecture world — three times. The public loved her massive timber structure "The Smile," a large tunnel she designed as a pavilion for London Design Week in 2016. It quickly became a crowd favorite.

  • Cyclists on the waterside promenade outside the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon (picture-alliance/J. Castle)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Amanda Levete

    This award-winning British architect runs an office in London and has many prominent building designs to her name. A shining example is Lisbon's Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, which curves over the promenade like the crest of a wave. Its façade is decorated with ceramics tiles, like the scales of a serpent, while its roof serves as a balcony perfect for catching city views.

  • Rome's National Museum of Contemporary Art (picture alliance/Arcaid/R. Bryant)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Zaha Hadid

    The Iraqi-British architect was one of the biggest names on the scene before her untimely death in 2016. Hadid was known for playing with unique forms and shapes, as seen in like Rome's National Museum of Contemporary Art, which consists of sloping concrete surfaces stacked on top of one another, like futuristic, brutalist Legos. Her futuristic design prevailed over 273 other competitors.

  • Iris Dullin-Grund (Privatbesitz/Uwe Dettmar)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Iris Dullin-Grund

    The portrait from 1969 shows one of the most influential architects of the GDR, Iris Dullin-Grund, surrounded by her main projects. She created the general development plan for Neubrandenburg and was responsible for the high-rise tower of the House of Culture and Education in the city, where she was a chief architect from 1970 to 1990. Her fame spread beyond the borders of former East Germany.

  • Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach. (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Hoffmann)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach

    Some consider Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach to be the West German counterpart of Iris Dullin-Grund. Born in Leipzig in 1929, where she studied engineering, she became a successful building contractor with around 300 employees in West Berlin in the 1960s — no small feat for the time. She was responsible for unique Berlin buildings including the Kudamm-Karee and died in 1990 in Berlin.

  • Reconstruction of Café Samt und Seide (Sandra Hernández Yborra)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Lilly Reich

    The Café Samt und Seide (reconstruction pictured), was designed jointly by big names of the Bauhaus design school, Lilly Reich and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for a 1927 exhibition. The two met in 1924 and worked closely together until the latter moved to the USA in 1938. The result of this collaboration included the Barcelona Pavilion for the 1929 World Exhibition and Villa Tugendhat in Brno.

  • Architect Lotte Cohn, 1924 (Wikipedia/Noahedits)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Lotte Cohn

    Architect Lotte Cohn, pictured here, was one of the first women to graduate with an architecture degree in 1916. After working in Berlin, she emigrated to present-day Israel in 1921, where she made a name for herself as a freelance architect in Tel Aviv, especially for the construction of kibbutzes, the collective settlements where residents shared wealth and property.

  • Frankfurt Kitchen by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky (picture-alliance/F. Sommer)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky

    What appears to be a perfectly normal kitchen today caused a sensation almost 100 years ago: The "Frankfurt kitchen" was the prototype for the modern fitted kitchen and was designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky in 1926. Considered efficient and pragmatic, thousands were installed in social housing units in Frankfurt during the Weimar Republic and became a hit worldwide.

  • Architect Eileen Gray (Wikipedia)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Eileen Gray

    An architect and furniture designer, Eileen Gray was a pioneering figure in the Modernist movement. Her best-known work is the villa she built on the French Riviera in 1926, the "E-1027." But for years, historians believed it had been built by her male colleague, Le Corbusier. In 2019, a graphic novel was published about the intrepid designer-architect, called "A House Under the Sun."

  • Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff, Hans Schmidt and Therese Mogger (Privatbesitz)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff and Therese Mogger

    Women who wanted to become architects in early 20th-century Germany were often met with malice and rejection. In Munich and Berlin, Therese Mogger was not allowed to attend university and could only audit courses. However, she went on to become one of the first German female architects. In 1911, Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff was the first woman in Germany to obtain a degree in engineering.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (sh)


  • wood installation The Smile by architect Alison Brooks (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Alison Brooks

    The internationally sought-after British architect is no stranger to success: She won the RIBA award — the "Oscar" of the architecture world — three times. The public loved her massive timber structure "The Smile," a large tunnel she designed as a pavilion for London Design Week in 2016. It quickly became a crowd favorite.

  • Cyclists on the waterside promenade outside the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon (picture-alliance/J. Castle)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Amanda Levete

    This award-winning British architect runs an office in London and has many prominent building designs to her name. A shining example is Lisbon's Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, which curves over the promenade like the crest of a wave. Its façade is decorated with ceramics tiles, like the scales of a serpent, while its roof serves as a balcony perfect for catching city views.

  • Rome's National Museum of Contemporary Art (picture alliance/Arcaid/R. Bryant)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Zaha Hadid

    The Iraqi-British architect was one of the biggest names on the scene before her untimely death in 2016. Hadid was known for playing with unique forms and shapes, as seen in like Rome's National Museum of Contemporary Art, which consists of sloping concrete surfaces stacked on top of one another, like futuristic, brutalist Legos. Her futuristic design prevailed over 273 other competitors.

  • Iris Dullin-Grund (Privatbesitz/Uwe Dettmar)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Iris Dullin-Grund

    The portrait from 1969 shows one of the most influential architects of the GDR, Iris Dullin-Grund, surrounded by her main projects. She created the general development plan for Neubrandenburg and was responsible for the high-rise tower of the House of Culture and Education in the city, where she was a chief architect from 1970 to 1990. Her fame spread beyond the borders of former East Germany.

  • Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach. (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Hoffmann)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach

    Some consider Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach to be the West German counterpart of Iris Dullin-Grund. Born in Leipzig in 1929, where she studied engineering, she became a successful building contractor with around 300 employees in West Berlin in the 1960s — no small feat for the time. She was responsible for unique Berlin buildings including the Kudamm-Karee and died in 1990 in Berlin.

  • Reconstruction of Café Samt und Seide (Sandra Hernández Yborra)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Lilly Reich

    The Café Samt und Seide (reconstruction pictured), was designed jointly by big names of the Bauhaus design school, Lilly Reich and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for a 1927 exhibition. The two met in 1924 and worked closely together until the latter moved to the USA in 1938. The result of this collaboration included the Barcelona Pavilion for the 1929 World Exhibition and Villa Tugendhat in Brno.

  • Architect Lotte Cohn, 1924 (Wikipedia/Noahedits)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Lotte Cohn

    Architect Lotte Cohn, pictured here, was one of the first women to graduate with an architecture degree in 1916. After working in Berlin, she emigrated to present-day Israel in 1921, where she made a name for herself as a freelance architect in Tel Aviv, especially for the construction of kibbutzes, the collective settlements where residents shared wealth and property.

  • Frankfurt Kitchen by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky (picture-alliance/F. Sommer)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky

    What appears to be a perfectly normal kitchen today caused a sensation almost 100 years ago: The "Frankfurt kitchen" was the prototype for the modern fitted kitchen and was designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky in 1926. Considered efficient and pragmatic, thousands were installed in social housing units in Frankfurt during the Weimar Republic and became a hit worldwide.

  • Architect Eileen Gray (Wikipedia)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Eileen Gray

    An architect and furniture designer, Eileen Gray was a pioneering figure in the Modernist movement. Her best-known work is the villa she built on the French Riviera in 1926, the "E-1027." But for years, historians believed it had been built by her male colleague, Le Corbusier. In 2019, a graphic novel was published about the intrepid designer-architect, called "A House Under the Sun."

  • Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff, Hans Schmidt and Therese Mogger (Privatbesitz)

    10 female architects who left their mark

    Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff and Therese Mogger

    Women who wanted to become architects in early 20th-century Germany were often met with malice and rejection. In Munich and Berlin, Therese Mogger was not allowed to attend university and could only audit courses. However, she went on to become one of the first German female architects. In 1911, Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff was the first woman in Germany to obtain a degree in engineering.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (sh)


"It still takes a lot of self-confidence to make your way as a woman in architecture," said renowned English architect Alison Brooks recently. "We grow up with heroes and gods, and they're all male." Brooks is the only British architect to date to have won the RIBA Stirling Prize, the Manser Medal and the Stephen Lawrence Prize. The 58-year-old is considered the leading voice of her generation. And yet she says she has suffered from the lack of equality in her field.

The late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Prize in 2004, repeatedly emphasized how difficult it was for her to assert herself in the male-dominated world of architecture. In a typical demonstration of ongoing sexism, some critics mocked her design for the 2022 Qatar World Cup for resembling a vagina. It seems more than outdated that women would still have to justify their buildings especially in times when countries are led by female chancellors and defense ministries are run by women.

Villa Tugendhat in Brno (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Sefr)

Lilly Reich's name is not as famous as Mies van der Rohe's, but they designed together the Villa Tugendhat in Brno, an icon of modernism

Women's fight against prejudice

Has nothing changed, then? It certainly would seem that way, as prejudice runs deep, and it has done so for more than a hundred years. Among the clichés that have long kept women away from working in architecture were sexist beliefs such as women can't do math; they can't manage budgets; they can't think in three dimensions; or construction sites are not for women.

But today in Germany, more women than men chose to study architecture, and in 2018, 60% of those who obtained their Master of Architecture degree were female.

Still, female architects remain invisible or give up because of the difficulty of reconciling work and family life. A 2016 survey by Germany's Federal Chamber of Architects was sobering: the proportion of women in the field of freelance structural engineering architects was just shy of 22%, and the figure is even lower among commercial urban planners: 9%. In addition, women earn considerably less than their male colleagues — wages are lower on average by 20%.

A digital reconstruction of the Café Samt und Seide in Berlin (Sandra Hernández Yborra)

A digital reconstruction of the Café Samt und Seide in Berlin, also designed by Lilly Reich in 1927

'Beware of female architects'

Before women were first allowed to study architecture in Germany more than 100 years ago, there were warnings about what women would do if allowed to build. But that did not deter them — even before 1919, when women were granted the right to vote. Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff was the first woman in Germany to get a degree in architecture at the Royal Technical College in Berlin in 1911. Princess Viktoria zu Bentheim und Steinfurt designed a large number of buildings on her family's estates, and Emilie Winkelmann was the first woman in Germany to open an architectural office in Berlin in 1907.

The exhibition "Frau Architekt. Women in architecture for over 100 years" at the Chamber of Architects in Düsseldorf as well as a book by the same name present women architects who, despite all the odds, wrote architectural history.

Women in architecture before 1945

Women had to muster more commitment than men as they had many more obstacles to overcome.

At the turn of the century, there was a debate about the clothes women architects should wear for work. A smock, the kind sculptors wore, was deemed appropriate. Pants were unthinkable.

The US took a more liberal approach to women architects. Boston architect Lois L. Howe remarked in 1902 that, based on her own pioneering experience, there is no obstacle women who are interested in a subject matter can't overcome. German female architect pioneers like Emilie Winkelmann, Therese Mogger and Elisabeth von Knobelsdorff would also one day benefit from what women in the United States had already achieved. Under the Nazis, however, building activity was strictly controlled by the state. About 100 Jewish women architects died during the Holocaust, including Bauhaus students Friedl Dicker-Brandeis and Zsuzsanna Banki.

Pedestrian bridge in Cologne (Harald Oppermann)

Verena Dietrich started as a freelancer in 1982; she won a 1993-94 competition to design this pedestrian bridge in Cologne

Postwar Germany dominated by men

In the 1950s and 1960s, women in Germany were expected to take on the role of housewife. In architecture, that translated to women retreating into areas with female connotations, like designing housing projects and facilities for young people and children, and interior design. Very few women planned public buildings.

In East Germany, Iris Dullin-Grund designed the House of Culture and Education in Neubrandenburg in 1965, and in the 1970s and 1980s Gertrud Schille drafted the plans for the VEB Carl Zeiss-Jena planetariums for international export.

In West Germany, Sigrid Kressmann-Zschach designed commercial buildings in West Berlin and Ingeborg Kuhler had made a name for herself by 1990 with the Museum for Work and Technology in Mannheim.

And today? "Women architects do need some support from others who have made that journey," said Zaha Hadid when she was awarded the Jane Drew Prize, an award for outstanding female architects, in 2012. Even if there are more established and respected women architects today than ever before, that does not mean that it has become easy, she said in her acceptance speech.

Designs by Zaha Hadid (Zaha Hadid Architects/dpa/C. Charisius)

Before her death in 2016, Zaha Hadid was one the world's star architects

Women architects who run their own business are still a rarity, which is also due to the incompatibility of this time-consuming profession and family needs. In popular perception, architects who design entire cities wear black suits, dark glasses and hard hats — and they are male.

The exhibition "Frau Architekt" is shown in cooperation with the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) and North Rhine-Westphalia's Architects Chamber from August 12 to October 2, 2020 at the Architects Chamber in Düsseldorf.

DW recommends

Forgotten and unrecognized: Female artists at the Bauhaus

Of the many women who enrolled at the Bauhaus school in Weimar in 1919, few went on to become famous, unlike the men. Different works and exhibitions now pay tribute to their innovative artistic contributions.  

Women in art: 100 female artists you should know

100 years ago, women were finally allowed to study at art academies. Yet today, they still are eclipsed by their male colleagues. The book "I Love Women in Arts" plans to change that.  

Why building costs explode in Germany's culture sector

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall, the opera house in Cologne and Bonn's Beethovenhalle — prestigious projects often face exploding building costs and scandals. What is the problem?  

Advertisement

Film

Actress Liu Yifei among other Chinese warriors in red caps and tan pants (Courtesy of Disney Enterprises Publicity )

Why streaming won't save Hollywood

Disney's decision to release its $200 million 'Mulan' online might help short-term but digital revenues won't make up for billions lost at the box office.  

Books

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018 (Reuters/P. Noble)

Royal secrets: Why people love tell-all books

"Finding Freedom" is the most recent biography about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Does it offer any exciting revelations?  

Music

USA Bryan Adams 2019 (picture-alliance/San Diego Union-Tribune/K.C. Alfred)

Germany's first big arena concert during the coronavirus pandemic sparks controversy

In September, 13,000 people can attend a concert featuring Bryan Adams in Düsseldorf's arena. But is it a good idea?  

Arts

Head of the Güstrow Memorial frowning woman with eyes closed (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

Ernst Barlach: with an eye for the downtrodden

Nazi-defamed artist, creator of the iconic "Hovering Angel," Barlach is being celebrated in an exhibition at Dresden's Albertinum museum.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  