 Over 70,000 attend German protests against COVID measures | News | DW | 18.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Over 70,000 attend German protests against COVID measures

In what's becoming a regular event on Monday evenings, protesters took to the streets of Berlin, Cologne, Cottbus and Rostock, as well as several other locations across Germany.

Berlin protests over COVID measures, the German-language banner translates as whoever sleeps in a democracy wakes up in a dictatorship.

Many who protested were angry over a possible vaccine mandate in Germany

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Monday night, as citizens vented their frustrations over the country's coronavirus measures.

Many of those who attended brandished signs and banners to show their disapproval of a possible vaccine mandate.

According to one estimate based on police data, more than 70,000 people attended the various rallies across the country.

Ignoring COVID protocols

The protests were were accompanied by a large police contingent, and in some places counter-demonstrations also took place.

Several gatherings occurred in the northern port city of Rostock, as well as the eastern cities of Bautzen and Cottbus, with most in attendance not wearing face masks or adhering to social distancing. 

Several of the demonstrations were broken up by police either because they were not properly registered or because people were not abiding by health and safety requirements. Police intervened in both Rostock and Bautzen.

Police had to intervene in Rostock in order to break up the protest

Police had to intervene in Rostock and break up the protest

Most of the demonstrations were peaceful, however.

In Thuringia alone, some 21,000 took to the streets, according to police figures, while in the state of Bavaria around 14,000 participated in rallies against Germany's COVID measures.

In Berlin, police estimated a turnout of about 3,000, where people marched on major landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate. 

Vaccine mandate anger

Protesters are opposed in particular to the potential prospect of obligatory vaccination for all in Germany, which is not yet law. 

The protests come as German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach suggested this might be preferable to a renewed lockdown in the coming months.

"I would prefer that we protect [the unvaccinated] with a general obligation to be vaccinated, rather than with restrictions for everybody in the spring," Lauterbach said. 

One banner in Berlin described the crowd as a gathering of "the vaccinated and the unvaccinated opposed to compulsory vaccination," while another said "whoever sleeps in a democracy wakes up in a dictatorship."

Watch video 01:46

Germany's Scholz supports COVID vaccine mandate

"Merkel, Spahn, Steinmeier, Drosten to jail" could be heard from a car loudspeaker in the German capital, referring to the former chancellor, former health minister, current president and a prominent German virologist. 

One speaker berated the "German media," saying they were "compliant," using a term used to describe press coverage in 1933 after Adolf Hitler's NSDAP took power. 

Record caseloads

Meanwhile, with the omicron variant spreading, German COVID caseloads are currently at record highs.

However, hospitalization and death rates are not rising at the same speed as yet. One probable reason for this is the number of people who have been vaccinated. Another likely reason is the fact that omicron tends to cause less severe symptoms than other COVID variants.

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ICUs are full

    Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have reached the highest levels of last December. Intensive care units are filling up, patients have to be transported across the country to hospitals that still have capacity. Operations have to be cancelled, leaving cancer sufferers and other patients in the lurch.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

    Author: Thomas Latschan


jsi/msh (dpa)

DW recommends

Coronavirus digest: Germany designates all neighboring countries 'high risk'

Germany has put Austria on its travel warning list, meaning all of its neighbors are now designated high-risk. Meanwhile, several Latin American countries have reported record daily infections. Follow DW for more.  

Advertisement