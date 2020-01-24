Over 60 Germans among Islamists in Idlib

Over 60 Germans are fighting in Islamist groups in Idlib, the last stronghold of Islamist fighters in northwest Syria, according to reports German broadcaster SWR shared Sunday.

SWR reviewed transcripts of instant messages sent by the fighters and determined that the individuals are largely members of "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," a group with ties to al-Qaida. At least one person is working with the group "Junud al-Sham."

Using messenger apps like Telegram, the fighters solicited financial aid from supporters back in Germany by way of text, video and voice messages.

"My brothers," said one masked man in a video message, "if you could help, that would be very good. Even if you're in Germany, [by donating,] it's as if you've completed jihad."

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Nowhere to seek shelter Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Constant fear of airstrikes Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Rubble and glass Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Making do with little Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Sprawling tent town According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Facilities in short supply Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.



Supporters are instructed to send donations to an individual in Turkey via Western Union bank transfer or to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

German security agencies are aware of the practice and said they have been monitoring the use of cryptocurrency to finance terrorism for some time.

Idlib is the final holdout of Islamist rebels in Syria, who are backed by Turkish support. Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, with help from Russia, has vowed to retake control of the region.

