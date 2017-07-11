 Over 200 dead as Philippines reels from Typhoon Rai | News | DW | 20.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Over 200 dead as Philippines reels from Typhoon Rai

Authorities have said at least 208 people have died in the Philippines with thousands of others losing their homes. Rescue operations continue around the clock.

Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super typhoon Rai devastated the city.

Typhoon Rai struck quite late in the typhoon season, with most storms developing between July and October in the region

At least 208 people have died after a powerful typhoon slammed into the Philippines last week, the national police said on Monday. 

The tally showed at least 239 people are still missing with dozens of others incurring injuries.

Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to have struck the archipelago, made landfall on December 16, with wind speeds up to 195 kilometers (120 miles) an hour.

Watch video 01:31

Super Typhoon Rai hammers Philippines

The typhoon, which would be classed a Category 5 in the US when it first enveloped the southern islands, has since moved to the South China Sea.

The extent of the damage wrought by the powerful winds is becoming clearer with every passing day.

Local officials ask for relief

Arthur Yap, the regional governor of Bohol in central Philippines, said at least 74 people had died in his province alone.

Yap has been constantly communicating with the public over social media posts on Facebook. On Sunday, he told the public he asked mayors of towns to invoke their emergency powers to secure food and water for people.

The Philippine Red Cross reported "completed carnage" in coastal areas too. The organization's Chairman Richard Gordon previously reported "homes, hospitals, school and community buildings" were completely destroyed by the winds.

Pope Francis offered his condolences too.

At least 10 people had died on the Dinagat Islands, in the south, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP news agency on Sunday.

Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao were among the islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

Emergency services continue

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed to assist with rescue operations.

Coast guard and naval vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies have been dispatched.

Residents sit along a street as they line up to charge their gadgets outside a government office as most of the city remains without electricity due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu province, central Philippines, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021.

People charge their phones at a street corner since power lines remain down in several areas

Heavy machinery, like backhoes and front-end loaders, has also been sent out to help clear streets blocked by fallen power poles and trees.

More than 300,000 people evacuated their homes ahead of the storms and are currently living in temporary shelters.

Entire villages and towns remained without electricity as power lines went down, as did communication lines. 

The damage from Rai has led to comparisons with super Typhoon Haiyan which struck in 2013 and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

rm/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Philippines: Journalist shot dead in a shop

Jesus Malabanan, whose work included coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs campaign, was killed while watching TV at a store.  

Philippines: Duterte withdraws candidacy for Senate in elections next year

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has withdrawn his candidacy for the Senate in the country's May 2022 elections, according to the election commission. He reaches term limit as president in 2022.  

Advertisement