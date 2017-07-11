Over 200 dead as Philippines reels from Typhoon Rai

At least 208 people have died after a powerful typhoon slammed into the Philippines last week, the national police said on Monday.

The tally showed at least 239 people are still missing with dozens of others incurring injuries.

Typhoon Rai, one of the most powerful tropical storms to have struck the archipelago, made landfall on December 16, with wind speeds up to 195 kilometers (120 miles) an hour.

Watch video 01:31 Super Typhoon Rai hammers Philippines

The typhoon, which would be classed a Category 5 in the US when it first enveloped the southern islands, has since moved to the South China Sea.

The extent of the damage wrought by the powerful winds is becoming clearer with every passing day.

Local officials ask for relief

Arthur Yap, the regional governor of Bohol in central Philippines, said at least 74 people had died in his province alone.

Yap has been constantly communicating with the public over social media posts on Facebook. On Sunday, he told the public he asked mayors of towns to invoke their emergency powers to secure food and water for people.

The Philippine Red Cross reported "completed carnage" in coastal areas too. The organization's Chairman Richard Gordon previously reported "homes, hospitals, school and community buildings" were completely destroyed by the winds.

Pope Francis offered his condolences too.

At least 10 people had died on the Dinagat Islands, in the south, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP news agency on Sunday.

Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao were among the islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

Emergency services continue

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed to assist with rescue operations.

Coast guard and naval vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies have been dispatched.

People charge their phones at a street corner since power lines remain down in several areas

Heavy machinery, like backhoes and front-end loaders, has also been sent out to help clear streets blocked by fallen power poles and trees.

More than 300,000 people evacuated their homes ahead of the storms and are currently living in temporary shelters.

Entire villages and towns remained without electricity as power lines went down, as did communication lines.

The damage from Rai has led to comparisons with super Typhoon Haiyan which struck in 2013 and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

rm/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)