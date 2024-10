Melissa Chan | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem

10/06/2024 October 6, 2024

Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip continues at full force, with more than 20 Palestinians killed in an overnight attack on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. The IDF says it is also surrounding Jabaliya in northern Gaza, where it says Hamas militants are regrouping. DW's Tania Krämer reports.