Outsiders expected to dominate Chile's presidential vote

Chileans headed to the polls on Sunday to choose who will take over as president as the country plans to rewrite its dictatorship-era constitution after widespread protests brought the government to its knees two years ago.

While seven candidates are in the race, polls have shown voters turning away from the established political parties and favoring two diametrically opposed outsiders.

Who are the candidates?

Gabriel Boric, the 35-year-old who emerged as a student-activist-turned-lawmaker, is heading the Approve Dignity coalition that includes progressive, leftist and green parties.

If he wins, Boric would be the youngest modern president

He has promised to tax the super-rich to help pay for social services and protect the environment. He is considered the frontrunner, along with his far-right rival Antonio Kast.

The 55-year-old Kast has stood out with his praise for the brutal dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet that took over Chile in a bloody coup in 1974 and lasted until 1990.

The father of nine has promoted conservative talking points such as "family values" and attacked immigrants, blaming them for crime in the country.

The far-right candidate has gained support over fears of crime and immigration

Both have attracted support from around a quarter of voters in pre-election polls. The remaining candidates — Christian Democrat senator Yasna Provoste, far-left professor Eduardo Artes and progressive politician Marco Enriquez-Ominami — have failed to match their popularity.

No single candidate is expected to win the necessary 50% meaning that the top two will likely face off in a second round.

Why is this election important?

The polling of the two main outsider candidates reflects polarized and anti-establishment tendencies seen in other countries in recent years.

The country is going through a period of major change marked by the rewriting of the constitution. Some 80% of voters supported the move in a referendum seen as a win for the 2019 protest movement.

Those protests were sparked by an increase in the cost of public transport but grew into a general denunciation of low salaries, poor public services and high inequality. Dozens of people were killed in the street battles with the police.

In May of this year, an independent body was elected to start drafting a new constitution, with left-leaning candidates dominating.

Despite having one of the strongest economies in South America, it has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment is on the rise and many are demanding more social aid and subsidies, with many of the Pinochet-era neoliberal policies left mostly untouched for decades.

President Sebastian Pinera, who is not standing for reelection, cast his vote in the morning and called on Chileans to head to the voting booths.

"All opinions matter. Come and vote," he told television cameras. "We are capable of resolving our differences in a peaceful way."

