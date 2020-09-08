Out of the Shadows

Now, the businesswoman, writer and activist is Kenya's best known advocate for people with albinism. DW caught up with her in Nairobi.

Meet Albi X: Uplifting lives through music

Albi X is shaking up the rap scene with his heavy Afro-trap and hip-hop sounds. The 23-year-old German rapper with Congolese roots was born with albinism and channels his negative experiences of discrimination into his music. Along the way he's become a role model for many.

Albi X: "Don’t let anyone talk you down"

Raised in Germany with Congolese roots, rapper Albi X uses his voice to uplift those who still face prejudice. He joins us in the studio to talk about the challenges he faced growing up and why music has the power to overcome adversity.

Breaking stereotypes in Gambia's car industry

Serekunda is home to the only auto repair workshop owned and run by women in The Gambia. Fatoumatta Jammeh and Ida Faal have joined forces to defy stereotypes and gain a foothold in the auto industry. But convincing their loved ones wasn't easy.

Paralympian Victorine Guissou shows the best of Koudougou

Koudougou in central Burkina Faso has an edgy feel to it: from the diverse artists' workshops, to its festivals and athletes. Local and Paralympian Victorine Guissou shows us around.