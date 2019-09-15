 Ousted Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies in exile | News | DW | 19.09.2019

News

Ousted Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies in exile

The dictator, toppled in 2011, died at the age of 83 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, said his lawyer.

Tunesien Ex-President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali governed Tunisia for 23 years. His ouster allowed the country to successfully transition to democratic rule and inspired a series of similar revolutions in the area known as the Arab Spring.

Ben Ali was the first autocratic leader brought down by the uprisings that swept the region. Tunisia was the only Arab Spring country that made a peaceful transition to democracy.   

Tunisians went to the polls last week for their second ever democratic presidential election. The vote was triggered by the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi at the age of 92 in July. Essebsi became the country's first democratically elected president in 2014, three years after Bel Ali's ouster.

Turnout for the most recent vote was 45%, said Tunisia’s election commission. A run-off election to be held in October will determine the country's next leader. It is widely seen as a stress test for the fledgling democracy.

More to follow...     

kp/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

 

