 Our users' favorite German states | DW Travel | DW | 09.11.2018

Travel

Our users‘ favorite German states

What parts of Germany would you like to see? That’s what we asked our users. Here are their favorite German states – as well as their least favorite.

Deutschland Goldener Herbst in den Alpen (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

It was hardly surprising that our users gave first place to Bavaria.  The top reason cited was the mountains – in particular the Alps – and all they have to offer.  But the state capital Munich also found mention. In second and third place came Berlin and Baden-Württemberg. 

Among German-speaking users, Bavaria got three times as many votes as 2nd-placed Berlin.  Our English-language users, on the other hand, put Bavaria just slightly ahead of Berlin, and only after the capital is there a wide gap before all the other states.

The least favorite German states

Low on the English-speakers‘ list are Saarland, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and, at the very bottom, Saxony-Anhalt. German-speaking users brought picturesque Saarland up to fourth-to-last place, leaving third-to-last to Bremen, second-to-last to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the last place to Saxony-Anhalt. 

Bauhaus-Museum Dessau (picture alliance/dpa/K.-D. Gabbert)

Saxony-Anhalt could soon become better known: in 2019 the Bauhaus School of Architecture and Art will celebrate its 100th anniversary year

Winners of our give-away

Over 1000 people wrote to us.  Most of the German-language responses came from Germany, Austria and Brazil.  Most of the English-language ones came from the USA, Canada and India. 

By way of saying “thank you“ to everyone who let us know their favorite German state, we're giving away a little travel set, including a DW wash bag and a DW umbrella. The winner is Karolin Halmai-Samel from Bremen. Her personal favorite is Berlin, “because it's always got something new to discover, and Berlin can hold its own with such metropolises as Paris and London any time.“ 

The Full Ranking

All the votes cast in both languages together produced this ranking:

1st - Bavaria

2nd - Berlin

3rd - Baden-Württemberg

4th - Hamburg

5th - Schleswig-Holstein

6th - North Rhine-Westphalia

7th - Lower Saxony

8th - Hessen

9th - Brandenburg

10th - Rhineland-Palatinate

11th - Saxony

12th - Thuringia

13th - Bremen

14th - Saarland

15th - Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

16th - Saxony-Anhalt

