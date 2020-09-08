Our Hormones and Us

We find out how to live in harmony with hormones!

The Power of Messenger Substances

The adrenal glands release the stress hormone adrenaline during tense situations, estrogen and testosterone influence our sexuality; dopamine and melatonin our sleep rhythms. Chemical messengers control all the body's processes.

Thyroid Problems

The thyroid gland secretes thyroxine and triiodothyronine. These hormones act as the gas pedal for our metabolism. Diseases of the thyroid gland can wreak havoc on your entire life.

Myths about Hormones

Our hormones aren't as predictable as we may think. Testosterone is no more a masculinity turbo than estrogen is an essence of feminity. And oxytocin is much more than just a "cuddle hormone." Franca Parianen clarifies a few of the myths about the body's chemical messengers.

Alternatives to the Pill

Many women use birth control pills as long-term contraception despite the interference to their natural hormonal regulation. We look at hormone-free alternatives like an IUD, the diaphragm, or the symptothermal method. How reliable are they?

Melatonin and Sleep

The messenger substance melatonin is the all-important "sleep hormone." It regulates our internal clock, and its role is to ensure that we feel tired in the evening. Nowadays, it is synthetically produced to be taken as a sleeping aid. But does it really help?

Mindful Observation

Even in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, there are ways to create moments of calm. Mindfulness trainer Martin Schmid takes us through one exercise while waiting at a bus stop.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 05.02.2022 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 06.02.2022 – 00:02 UTC

SUN 06.02.2022 – 05:02 UTC

MON 07.02.2022 – 02:30 UTC

WED 09.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC

THU 10.02.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 05.02.2022 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3