Will the cities of the future be climate neutral? Might they also be able to actively filter carbon dioxide out of the air? Futurologist Vincente Guallarte thinks so.

Image: ZDF

In fact, he says, our cities will soon be able to absorb CO2, just like trees do. To accomplish this, Guallarte wants to bring sustainable industries and agriculture to our urban centers, with greenhouses atop every building. But in order for Guallarte’s proposal to work, he says, cities will have learn to submit to the laws and principles of nature.

Image: ZDF

Urban planners also have big plans for our energy supply. In the future, countries like Germany could become energy producers. In Esslingen am Neckar, residents are working on producing green hydrogen in homes, to be used as fuel for trucks. It’s a project that‘s breaking new ground, says investor Manfred Norbert.

Image: ZDF

Our future cities will be all about redefining a new normal. Architects and urban planners are expecting to see entirely new approaches to communal living, as well as new urban concepts for autonomous supply chains. The repurposing of old buildings, and the generation of food as well as energy, are other important topics.

Image: ZDF

The architect Arno Brandlhuber thinks the current building stock available, and the possibilities it offers, have been underestimated. His spectacular business headquarters are located in an old silo in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district. His most provocative project, something he calls his "Anti-villa," is a repurposed East German factory for cotton knitwear. It‘s a prime example of sustainable design.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SUN 13.11.2022 – 00:03 UTC

SUN 13.11.2022 – 14:30 UTC

SUN 13.11.2022 – 20:30 UTC

MON 14.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC

MON 14.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC

WED 16.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 13.11. 2022 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3