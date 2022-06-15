 Our Fellowship | constructive-journalism | DW | 15.06.2022

Constructive Journalism

Our Fellowship

​​​​​​​In our Constructive Journalism Lab, we offer a fellowship for TV, multimedia and video journalists, photographers and documentary filmmakers from the MENA region and Africa.

Our Constructive Journalism Lab offers hybrid fellowships to 15 TV- and video journalists from Sub-Saharan African countries. This five-month program trains and supports talented media professionals who want to learn more about constructive storytelling and network with like-minded colleagues. Are you interested? Then apply now!