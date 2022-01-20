Our fellowship program

For our upcoming 2022 Global Media Forum Fellowship program, we hope to invite most of our selected participants by the Federal Foreign Office once again to the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany. In addition to attending the two-day conference, the fellowship program will include access to a half-day capacity building event which will be held on June 19, 2022 at the DW headquarters in Bonn. On this day, fellows will be offered various workshops and training opportunities on media topics which are yet to be finalized.

For those participants who may be unable to attend the conference in Bonn due to global restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, we plan to host a couple of digital workshops on June 20, 2022 via online streaming platforms.

The fellowship program offers:

Travel and accommodation to attend the Global Media Forum 2022

Full conference pass

Access to a half-day capacity building event aimed specifically at the fellows

Participation in fellow-only networking events

Travel insurance

Visa fees

Reimbursement for corona-RTPCR test

Welcoming fellows since 2012

Since 2012, the Global Media Forum has been taking charge in organizing this annual fellowship program, welcoming up to 200 people each year from developing and transition countries with the help of a special grant from the Federal Foreign Office of the German government. Based on the country priority list of the Federal Foreign Office, the program addresses media professionals as well as civil society actors, scientists, NGO representatives, social entrepreneurs and cultural workers and is also aimed at attracting innovators and multipliers from the media. In the spirit of successful public diplomacy, the program serves as a means to communicate the values and social attitudes of Germany.

Networking is a key part of the fellowship program.

In addition to promoting the country, the fellowship program also raises awareness about Germany's commitment to finding global solutions to global problems. The DW Global Media Forum itself also benefits greatly from these highly motivated and committed actors who enrich the aspect of international dialogue with their knowledge and expertise from their home countries. We regard the fellowship program as a unique opportunity to exchange ideas between countries, nationalities and generations.

Digitally yours: A look into the past

In 2020, the DW Global Media Forum was faced with an extraordinary challenge by the global restrictions introduced in response to COVID-19. The conference turned into a digital event discussing “Pluralism, Populism and Journalism” in online sessions around the year. The fellowship workshops were consequently held online from July to December 2020. In addition to this, an hour-long networking event with Sabriye Tenberken, co-founder of kanthari, was held at the end.

Watch video 02:30 Impressions from the DW Global Media Forum 2021

In 2021, the Global Media Forum turned hybrid and took place as a live-streamed event from DW headquarters, lending opportunities for participants from around the world to connect despite the many challenges of the ongoing pandemic. The fellowship program, in the same vein, took place as a two-day online conference. The fellows participated in various sessions containing best practice examples, lively discussions and capacity building workshops on topics like public appearance, conflict-sensitive journalism, storytelling, unlocking social media algorithms and constructive journalism. Following the main event in June, we continued the conversation with our 2021 fellows and former participants in offering a series of networking events organized exclusively for our fellows. They received an opportunity to network with renowned journalists and experts of their fields like Sashi Tharoor, Felipe Neto, Dylan Jones, Fatima Bhutto, Barkha Dutt and Leymah Gbowee and to receive out-of-the-box impulses beyond the two-day conference.

Impressions from fellowship alumni