Eco Africa

Our beautiful planet: Avenues as biodiversity havens

The quintessentially-German tree-lined avenue can provide vital habitats for endangered species. To raise awareness about their importance for the ecosystem, the winner of 2019's best avenue photo has just been named.

The winner of the Avenue of the Year photo competition: Rosskastanien Allee in the morning mist (Heidi Sprenger/BUND)

A photo of a chestnut-tree lined avenue, captured as the morning sun shines through the mist, has been named the winning image in this year's Avenue of the Year competition in Germany.

The state-wide photo competition run by Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND) aims to highlight how tree-lined avenues are crucial for biodiversity, and coincides with the country's "Avenue Day," held on October 20.

In Germany, the allee is taken to mean any wide tree-lined avenue – but many have been destroyed in recent years by road development projects.

This year's winning snap is of the 5km-long chestnut-lined Rosskastanien Allee, in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. 

Explaining their selection, the award's jury said: "The light falls on the mist, endowing the dawn in this old avenue with an especially magical quality.

"Not only the horse chesnuts, with their beautiful blossoms, but also the roadside offers nutrition and a habitat for numerous insects, birds and small animals."

Winner Heidi Sprenger said of her favourite avenue: "I find it wonderful how the chestnuts, despite the infestation of leaf-mining moths, delight us every year and even manage to ripen their fruit."

Katharina Dujesiefken, an expert on avenues at BUND, praised the winning avenue as being a shining example of a beautiful old tree-lined boulevard that has "thankfully not yet fallen victim to being covered with concrete."

"The trees are able to develop almost totally undisturbed," she said. "And that gives the avenue its thick leafy canopy which protects numerous insects and birds, while burrows are a welcome home for bats and other hole dwellers.

"In a landscape that has been shaped by huge agricultural areas which are often cleared, these avenues provide a vital corridor between various habitats for endangered animals and plants."

  • Aerial view of the harbor town Rechlin at Lake Müritz, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Müritz

    Lake Müritz in northern Germany covers more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles). This makes it the largest lake in Germany. Lake Constance in the south is even larger but shares its surface with the neighboring countries of Austria and Switzerland. Lake Müritz is part of the Mecklenburg Lake District, a holiday region with many lakes, beaches, extensive meadows and forests.

  • Bathers running into the water at Lake Wannsee

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Wannsee

    There are also many lakes around Berlin, the best-known of which is Wannsee. A fine sandy beach 1,200 meters (3,937 ft) long makes you feel like you're at the seaside. And that feeling is not so wrong, because part of the sand on the beach here came from the Baltic Sea coast. Wannsee's bathing beach offers space for up to 50,000 bathers. Even so, it quickly gets very crowded in summer.

  • People sunbathing and swimming at the beach of the Steinhuder Sea, Germany

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Steinhuder Sea

    You also get that seaside feeling at Steinhuder Meer. That might explain the misleading name of the lake (Meer means sea, not lake), which lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Hannover. There are two beaches here — on the north shore and on the island off Steinhude. The scenery around the lake is varied — forests, moors, heath and ice-age shifting dunes invite you to cycle and stroll.

  • A rowing boat on Lake Maschsee in Hanover

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Maschsee

    Should Hanoverians not want to travel far, there's a lake right on their doorstep — the Maschsee. It was created artificially in the 1930s and stretches out in front of the New Town Hall, one of Hanover's great sights (picture). From its dome, you have a wonderful view over the lake.

  • Two people sitting on a rock looking down at Lake Titisee in the Black Forrest

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Titisee

    Lake Titisee nestles romantically in the mountains of the Black Forest in southern Germany. In summer you can swim or rent a pedal boat here. In winter the lake is occasionally frozen over. The promenade where both tourists and the residents of Titisee-Neustadt stroll is especially well known and beautiful.

  • Ferry boat arriving in the port of Konstanz in Baden-Würtemberg at Lake Constance

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Constance

    The largest and deepest lake in Germany, which shares its shores with Austria and Switzerland, lies in the very south of the Federal Republic of Germany. The climate here is so Mediterranean that even palm trees grow, while in the background the snow-covered Alps rise towards the sky. The urban center is Konstanz (picture). From here excursion boats set off over the entire lake.

  • Bathers on a beach at Lake Starnberg near Munich

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Starnberg

    Munich's bathtub — that's what Lake Starnberg is often called. It's only a few kilometers from the Bavarian capital and in summer it's a local recreation area for city dwellers. There are many beautiful bathing spots, some with sandy beaches. Sailing, cycling, walking — and all with a wonderful mountain panorama as a backdrop.

  • A sailing boat passing Schloss Herrenchiemsee Castle on Lake Chiemsee in Bavaria

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Chiemsee

    Lake Chiemsee also has a nickname. It's called the Bavarian Sea because at 18 kilometers (11mi) in length, it is the largest lake in Bavaria. The natural beauty of this lake was also appreciated by the fairy-tale king Ludwig II, who had Herrenchiemsee Castle built as a Bavarian version of Versailles on Herreninsel, the largest island in the lake. Its gardens and interiors are open to the public.

  • Mountaintop view down at Lake Walchensee in Bavaria

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Walchensee

    At Walchensee, one of the deepest and largest alpine lakes in Germany, the Caribbean seems to mix with bucolic Bavaria. Surrounded by majestic mountains, the lake shimmers in turquoise. The unusual color of the water comes from the many calcium carbonate crystals it contains, which reflect the sunlight. They are washed into the lake from the Karwendel mountains.

  • View of St. Bartholomew's pilgrimage church from Lake Königssee in Bavaria

    Germany's most beautiful lakes

    Lake Königssee

    Many painters have been fascinated by the beauty of Lake Königssee in Berchtesgaden National Park and captured it on canvas. Next to the lake, the Watzmann massif rises steeply, providing a spectacular backdrop. You can take an environmentally friendly electric boat over the lake to St. Bartholomew's pilgrimage church on the Hirschau peninsula. It's well worth a visit.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


