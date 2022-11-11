Ouka, Flying Dog of the Alps

Adrien Nisan of France and his samoyed dog Ouka have a high-flying hobby. The man-and-dog team go paragliding over the French Alps once a week or more – weather permitting.

Big Ben - secrets of the London landmark

The clock tower of the British Parliament building is part of the London skyline and is commonly known as Big Ben. Yet only the largest of the five bells bears this name. Euromaxx reveals five secrets.

Tailored to the body: Corsets by Tonia Merz

Fashion designer Tonia Merz has made corsets for the German band Rammstein or for US singer Katy Perry. She welcomes women but also men in search of the perfect wasp waist.

Zürcher Geschnetzeltes, a Classic of Swiss Cuisine

Veal, champignons und cream lend the Zürcher Geschnetzeltes its unmistakable flavor and creamy texture. This classic dish can be found on the menu of nearly every restaurant in Switzerland.

Through Mountains and Fjords: Norway’s Flåmsbana

One of Europe’s most breathtaking rail lines runs past waterfalls, mountains and fjords. For our series “Europe's most scenic trainrides”, Euromaxx reporter Axel Primavesi heads to Norway to ride on the Flåmsbana Railway.

