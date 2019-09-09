Ottawa shooting: Police report 'many injuries'

Ottawa police on Monday said they were conducting a "coordinated response" to a shooting in the city center's Gilmour Street.

Locals were asked to avoid the area, with "many injuries" reported.

Canadian broadcaster CBC reported that three people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries. CBC Ottawa said one person was dead.

It also cited police saying that the area had been secured and that the "active shooter situation" was over. However, the suspect was understood to still be at large, with no arrests made.

