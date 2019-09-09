 Ottawa shooting: Police report many injuries, one fatality | News | DW | 08.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ottawa shooting: Police report many injuries, one fatality

Police in the Canadian capital responded to a shooting incident in the downtown area, with numerous injuries reported and one fatality. The suspect is understood to still be at large.

Police inspect the scene of a shooting in downtown Ottawa (picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/D. Reevely)

Ottawa police on Monday said they had conducted a "coordinated response" to a shooting in the city center's Gilmour Street.

Locals were asked to avoid the area, with "many injuries" reported. 

Canadian broadcaster CBC reported that three people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries, including one 15-yewar-old boy. CBC Ottawa said one person was dead.

It also cited police saying that the area had been secured and that the "active shooter situation" was over. However, the suspect was understood to still be at large, with no arrests made. 

The police major crime unit was said to be investigating, with officers conducting door-to-door enquiries to gather information.

A police spokesperson told a press briefing, without elaborating, that the incident could have been a targeted killing.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson urging individuals with information to come forward. "I have full confidence in our Police Service to ensure that the perpetrator will be apprehended and brought before justice," he said.

The incident unfolded just after 7 a.m. local time, with police and paramedics called to the scene about a kilometer south (0.6 miles) south of the city's Parliament Hill.

Related content

Kanada Umweltministerin Catherine McKenna

Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna gets security detail 09.09.2019

Facing "vocal sexism and hateful comments," Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has said she now sometimes needs a security detail. Climate change promises to be a key issue in Canada's October election.

EU verschärft zur Terrorbekämpfung das Waffenrecht

Gun control: EU court upholds tightened firearms ban 04.12.2019

The Czech Republic had challenged the ban on semi-automatic rifles for private use. But measures taken by the European Parliament and the European Council do not breach legal principles, says the EU's top court.

Kanada Trauer nach Anschlag auf Moschee in Quebec

Canada jails Quebec mosque shooter, no parole for 40 years 08.02.2019

A Canadian court has sentenced a man found guilty of killing men at a mosque in Quebec City to 40 years in prison. The judge found that although Alexandre Bissonnette was motivated by hatred, it was not a terror attack.

Advertisement