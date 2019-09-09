Ottawa shooting: Police report many injuries, one fatality

Ottawa police on Monday said they had conducted a "coordinated response" to a shooting in the city center's Gilmour Street.

Locals were asked to avoid the area, with "many injuries" reported.

Canadian broadcaster CBC reported that three people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries, including one 15-yewar-old boy. CBC Ottawa said one person was dead.

It also cited police saying that the area had been secured and that the "active shooter situation" was over. However, the suspect was understood to still be at large, with no arrests made.

The police major crime unit was said to be investigating, with officers conducting door-to-door enquiries to gather information.

A police spokesperson told a press briefing, without elaborating, that the incident could have been a targeted killing.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson urging individuals with information to come forward. "I have full confidence in our Police Service to ensure that the perpetrator will be apprehended and brought before justice," he said.

The incident unfolded just after 7 a.m. local time, with police and paramedics called to the scene about a kilometer south (0.6 miles) south of the city's Parliament Hill.