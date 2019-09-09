Ottawa shooting: Police report many injuries, one fatailty

Ottawa police on Monday said they had conducted a "coordinated response" to a shooting in the city center's Gilmour Street.

Locals were asked to avoid the area, with "many injuries" reported.

Canadian broadcaster CBC reported that three people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries. CBC Ottawa said one person was dead.

It also cited police saying that the area had been secured and that the "active shooter situation" was over. However, the suspect was understood to still be at large, with no arrests made.

The incident unfolded just after 7 a.m. local time, with paramedics called to the scene about a kilometre south (0.6 miles) south of the city's Parliament Hill.

