Osman Kavala: Council of Europe takes action against Turkey

The Council of Europe (COE) said Friday it will notify Turkey of its intention to launch "infringement proceedings" against the country over its failure to release philanthropist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling.

In doing so, they have triggered a procedure used only once before in the organization's history.

The pan-European rights body agreed on the move over Turkey's repeated refusal to comply with a 2019 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights to release Kavala from prison, the COE said in a statement.

"By failing to ensure the applicant's immediate release, the committee considers that Turkey is refusing to abide by the court's final judgment in this case," the statement continued.

Last week, a Turkish court ruled to keep Kavala in prison, extending his four-year detention without conviction.

The businessman, activist and philanthropist was arrested in October 2017, accused of having links to the Gulen movement, which Ankara has labeled a terrorist group.

The Turkish government has accused the movement, led by preacher Fethullah Gulen, of launching the failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule.

The Council asked Ankara to submit its view on the case by January 19, 2022, a COE statement said.

Ankara on Thursday had urged the COE not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process," warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.

Turkey, which joined the COE in 1950, is like all member states obliged to abide by the European Convention on Human Rights, which the ECHR oversees.

The decision now puts Turkey under formal notice that its failure to release Kavala will be referred back to the ECHR.

This is only the second time the COE has used its so-called infringement proceedings against one of its 47 member states, the first occasion being a 2017 action against Azerbaijan over its refusal to release a dissident.

