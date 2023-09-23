OSIRIS REx spacecraft to bring asteroid sample to Earth

ScienceUnited States of AmericaOSIRIS REx spacecraft to bring asteroid sample to EarthTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceUnited States of AmericaBen Dorman09/23/2023September 23, 2023A billion-dollar space mission to bring back a large sample taken from an asteroid three years ago is nearing its end. The robotic OSIRIS REx spacecraft is expected to deliver rocks and dust from the asteroid Bennu to Earth. https://p.dw.com/p/4WjcuAdvertisement