Malta secures OSCE chair as Russia relents on veto

Several nations boycotted the summit in Skopje due to Russia's attempts at crippling the OSCE's decision-making. Moscow vetoed Estonia's bid for the European security grouping's rotating chairmanship.

A two-day foreign ministers summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) wrapped up in the North Macedonian capital, Skopje, on Friday.

The 57-member security body formally announced that Malta would get the OSCE's rotating chairmanship next year.

NATO member Estonia had sought the role, but Russia vetoed Tallinn's bid. Months of negotiations ended earlier this week with a diplomatic agreement on Malta to take up the role.

"Today is a success for the OSCE. In the current circumstances, finding common ground on any topic is a challenge and I will not pretend otherwise," Secretary-General Helga Schmid, one of four senior OSCE officials who had their roles extended before their mandates expired, told a news conference.

Russia had opposed the extension but finally agreed that the four officials should continue in the positions.

Baerbock accuses Russia of trying to destroy OSCE To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tensions with Russia overshadow meeting

Moscow's blockade and the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the two-day meeting sparked a backlash from countries already outraged by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Lavrov's attendance prompted Ukraine and other countries to boycott the meeting. Other attendees, including Germany and the EU's top diplomats, saw it as an opportunity to stand up to Moscow, but insisted that they would not hold bilateral talks with Lavrov.

On Friday, Lavrov hit back, criticizing the early departure of Washington's Antony Blinken and the EU's Josep Borrell.

"Why is that?" Lavrov said. "Well, they probably believe that they are reinforcing their intention to isolate Russia. But I think they are just cowards, they are afraid of any honest dialogue involving facts."

Blinken left Skopje early Thursday and headed to the Middle East.

Borrell defended Lavrov's attendance, saying it was a chance for the Russian diplomat to hear "why Russia is isolated."

Several states have accused Russia of trying to destroy the OSCE.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday that the OSCE's decision-making processes must be strengthened "even if Russia has put massive obstacles" in the way of its work.

"The Russian government's perfidious game is and was also to destroy organizations that rely on peaceful coexistence and cooperation, with its brutal war against Ukraine," Baerbock said, adding: "And we will not allow that to happen."

mm, fb/nm (AFP, EFE, Reuters, dpa)