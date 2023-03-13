Oscars updates — 'Navalny' snags best documentary feature

The 95th Academy Awards has begun at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. One early award threw the spotlight on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. DW has the latest.

The 2023 Academy Awards, more commonly konwn as the Oscars, kicked off on Sunday night with a field stacked with blockbusters.

The best picture category will be hostly contested, with nominees including biopic Elvis, sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once, psychological drama Tar, action remake Top Gun: Maverick, and Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front.

However, the ceremony is being held in the shadow of last year's event, where Will Smith got on stage and slapped host Chris Rock in the face in a incident which made global headlines.

DW will bring you the latest highlights from the 2023 Academy Awards in Los Angeles through the night here.

Navalny wins best documentary amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A documentary about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

Navalny explores the poisoning that nearly killed the Kremlin critic in 2020 and his subsequent detention upon his return to Moscow in 2021.

"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy," his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said at the ceremony.

"Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love."

Yulia Navalnaya appeared on stage alongside her two children and director Daniel Roher Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

First gongs roll in early for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Two supporting actors in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, have won the Oscars for best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

It is the first Academy Award win for either actor.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage," Quan said.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can't believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream."

Ke Huy Quan kissed his Oscar as he accepted the award for best supporting actor Image: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Curtis became the eight-oldest person to with best supporting actress.

"My mother (Janet Leigh) and my father (Tony Curtis) were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," Curtis said through tears. "I just won an Oscar!"

Oscars open with thunderous flyover

Hollywood's biggest night began with a figher jet flyover in a nod to Top Gun: Maverick.

The TV broadcast showed a scene where awards host Jimmy Kimmel is in the cockpit of a fighter jet with Tom Cruise, before he is ejected out and parachutes into the Dolby Theater.

"Thank you for inviting me to be a part of it, especially this year, when the world finally got out of the house to see the films you worked so hard to make, the way you intended them to be seen — in a theater," host Jimmy Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

He made several jibes at the controversy surrounding last year's awards: "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech."

All Quiet on the Western Front shows war's 'guesome relevance'

German World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front is up for nine awards including best picture, making it Netflix's strongest nominee this year.

Claudia Roth, Germany’s Minister of Culture, told DW in Los Angeles that such a large number of nominations for the film was the result of its "gruesome relevance" at a time of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in Europe.

"It is a film which really brought me close to the limits of what I could bear," she said.

"But that is exactly what war is about — it is dirty, gruesome, brutal, the end of humanity and totally futile."

All eyes on Everything Everywhere All at Once

Another frontrunner for best picture is Everything Everywhere All at Once, a wacky sci-fi film that follows a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner across multiple universes to defeat an inter-dimensional supervillain who happens to be her own daughter.

Star Michelle Yeoh and her castmates Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were also nominated for their roles in the film.

"It's a group of very likable people behind the movie who it's impossible to not be happy for," Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg told the AFP news agency.

James Hong, a co-star in the film, arrived at the Academy Awards with googly eyes on his tie, a reference to one of the film's many absurdist props.

"It shows if you wait long enough, you'll make it," the 94-year-old Hong told ABC on the carpet.

Stephanie Hsu appeared on the red carpet with a disposable camera Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

zc/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)